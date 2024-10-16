Disturbing Photos from 2013 Reveal Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend With 'Bruise Marks' and a 'Black Eye'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura was on the news last year after a brutal video of Diddy assaulting her was released by a media outlet. Ventura suffered several injuries as the clip shows her being chased by the music producer, who kicks her mercilessly. Now, an internet user shared a collection of 'unearthed photos' of Ventura with 'bruises,' taken years before the shocking tape of Diddy assaulting her went viral.

Diddy's ex-girlfriend Ventura seen with 'bruise marks' around her eye

The old pictures hint that the singer may have undergone domestic violence throughout her relationship with the rapper. The photos show noticeable bruises and black eyes as reported by the Daily Mail—the pictures dating back to 2013 show Ventura in dark shades with her bruised forehead on display. A closer look shows a possible black eye behind her dark shades at a party in Kingston, Jamaica. In the photos, Ventura is seen wearing white nail paint which held significance in her lawsuit against Diddy. According to The Blast, the hip-hop artist would choose the shade of the color of her nail paint so that she stands out, during Diddy's "freak off" parties.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seen physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN



After the video of the violence inflicted on Ventura went viral, she filed a stringent lawsuit against Diddy. The document details the decade-long violence she suffered while being with him. Ventura claimed she was often drugged during his white parties and forced to take part in his "freak offs." The weekly freak-offs included her being coerced into sexual activities with male prostitutes. The singer also claimed she was stuck in a loop of sex trafficking, violence, and abuse.

In a statement to HuffPost, Ventura said, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships." Adding about her relationship she said, "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life." When CNN released the assault tape, Combs expressed his remorse in a video asking for forgiveness for the disturbing act.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams

Currently, the Finna Get Loose rapper is behind bars and waiting for his trial in court. The music mogul has been allegedly involved in the sex trafficking of teens and sexual abuse. Several people have lodged their complaint against Combs as he awaits trial.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)