Disney Heiress Threatens to Pause Donations to Democrats Unless They Replace Biden: "This Is Realism"

Abigail Disney has given her last word— the businesswoman expressed that she won't fund the Democrats unless they decide to sack President Joe Biden as their nominee for the upcoming 2024 elections. “I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket," the granddaughter of The Walt Disney co-founder, Roy O. Disney, told CNBC in a statement published on Thursday, July 4.

The decision came after Biden's disastrous first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump which was moderated by CNN on June 27. The 64-year-old called out the Democratic Party for not placing their best candidate against Trump and instead supporting the 81-year-old incumbent who is slated to officially be nominated by the party for the 2025 POTUS tenure. "This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high. If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that, I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire," Disney stated.

Suggesting her take on the nomination, she added, "We have an excellent vice president. If Democrats would tolerate any of her perceived shortcomings even one-tenth as much as they have tolerated Biden's (and let's not kid ourselves about where race and gender figure in that inequity) and if Democrats can find a way to stop quibbling and rally around her, we can win this election by a lot."

Disney has contributed nearly $2 million to federal Democratic candidates since 1992. The analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) contributions reveals that she has donated $63,000 so far this cycle which includes a hefty support of $50,000 to the Jane Fonda Climate PAC in April, as per The Hill. Additionally, Disney donated $343,460 during the 2020 election cycle, according to FEC contribution data. The donation includes a $10,000 support to the Warnock Victory Fund during now-Sen. Raphael Warnock's race against the then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Warnock’s victory helped flip the Senate, in favor of Democrats.

Air Emanuel, who is another Democrat supporter and donor suggested similar announcements by several other megadonors if Biden refuses to budge and make way for a younger leader. "The lifeblood of a campaign in politics, the lifeblood is money. And maybe the only way this gets—with smart lawyers looking at it—is if the money starts drying up. And I have talked—I mean, I am assuming all of you have gotten a lot of calls. I have gotten a lot of calls. We have all sat there," Emanuel said at Aspen Institute's Ideas Festival, as reported by Newsweek.