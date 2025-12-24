“Disgusting”: Video of McDonald’s Employees Working in Pajamas Sparks Heated Debate

A video from a McDonald’s outlet went viral on social media over an unexpected dress code controversy. The clip showed the employees working while in their cozy pajamas. While it appeared to be a morale-boosting initiative, critics were not having it. The viral video has since drawn mixed reactions: those who supported the festive morale boost and those who felt it was unnecessary.

Wearing PJs is a yearly tradition in corporations and schools across America during this time of the year. However, according to some social media commentators, pajama day at a fast food joint is inappropriate. The video was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) account named Rain Drops Media. Sharing the video, the account wrote, “McDonald’s employees face criticism for having a pajama day at work during the holidays. Thoughts?”

McDonald’s employees face criticism for having a pajama day at work during the holidays. Thoughts? 👀 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QsJrf63Mbc — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 22, 2025

The clip has since garnered over 2.7 million views and over 2,500 comments. X users engaged in a heated discussion over whether pajama day at a McDonald’s is appropriate or not. Some users were all in for it. “It’s McDonald’s, not a 5-star restaurant. I genuinely do not care. If it brought them joy, I’m into it,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Couldn’t care less, it’s McDonald’s not Eddie V’s. Just make sure my fries are hot & don’t forget my sauce please & THANK YOU!” A third chimed in, “All that matters is if they are polite and the fries are hot.” One user wrote, “It’s one day! And it’s [expletive] MCDONALDSS! Are we serious right now! Who gives a [expletive]. Everyone there probably inna great mood too for not having to wear cheap thin cardboard clothing. Let people live bro.”

As they should.. They arent 10 years old and going to school for spirt week with their friends… These are grown adults who get PAID to work around food.. Disgusting.. pic.twitter.com/yQHfUUPP6m — Marvette 👽🇺🇲🚀 (@Freedom2713) December 22, 2025

“They get min wage, treated like [expletive] by customers, work holidays, and they are about to be replaced by robots. Enjoy your pajamas, make sure to wash your hands, and thanks for bringing back the Snack Wrap,” one user commented.

However, not all commentators were kind enough. Some critics believed that, despite it being the holiday season, food service workers should always be in their uniforms. One user noted that they deserve the criticism. “As they should.. They arent 10 years old and going to school for Spirit Week with their friends… These are grown adults who get PAID to work around food.. Disgusting…,” the user wrote. “That’s not sanitary, food work needs uniforms,” wrote another. “It’s all good until you find a hair in your food,” added a third.

“McDonald’s is already stereotyped as a ‘ghetto’ place for Black people to work, and situations like this only reinforce that perception,” wrote another user.