Disappointed Trump Supporter Says He Regrets His Vote: “I Feel Completely Swindled”

MAGA voters are now waking up to the horrible mistake they made in the last election by voting for Donald Trump. They are disappointed and expressing a sense of “betrayal” over several issues, such as SNAP and job loss.

Many people have posted on social media about their experience with the Trump administration. A Pennsylvania man, Morgen Morgus, wrote a letter stating he’s in “complete betrayal” over his vote.

He wrote, “A year after the presidential election, I feel completely swindled. If the presidential election were held today—with the same candidates—I would sit it out. There was a hope that they would be willing to listen to us, but unfortunately, that is not happening.”

Listen to why this “MAGA junkie”—and others—regret voting for Trump after losing their jobs to DOGE cuts. It’s always the same: they expected better for themselves, not the rest of us. They were warned. pic.twitter.com/NG3Xj1ZUSO — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 28, 2025

His letter was published in USA Today, expressing his deep regret now that the illusion about Trump has faded. Morgus is among the disappointed voters who have publicly expressed their regret for standing up with the administration.

Another MAGA supporter, Betty Szretter, was outraged over the SNAP lapse while she has a daughter who is dealing with Type 1 diabetes. Due to the government shutdown, the administration decided to give partial SNAP benefits, although the Supreme Court ordered them to provide the full benefits to the 42 million Americans.

Many people who are affected criticized the $300 million ballroom project and bathroom remodeling, as others lost access to food. The Latino community also voiced their grievances over the mass deportation and immigration crackdown, even for legal citizens.

I’ll never vote republican again. You can thank Trump/MAGA for that. And I’m not alone. The best I can tell from polls, ~17% of Trump voters regret voting for him. That’s over 13,000,000 people. And everytime Trump opens his mouth, that number grows. — dVick (@d_Vick12) October 20, 2025

One added, “Then you see the other flip side, where you see families being ripped apart. I didn’t think it was going to be that dramatic where it’s going to be hurtful in that sense.” Morgen further wrote about Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, feeling outraged by it, “What DOGE found in terms of cuts was great, but right after that came the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and continuing resolutions that undid all of their progress by leaps and bounds.”

During that time, Elon Musk had also criticized the bill for the same reason while he was resigning from the leadership position. Morgen said he will vote in the upcoming elections for a candidate who has libertarian values.

He expressed that he needs to do what he can to ensure “liberty advances.” Several MAGA supporters have shared the same sentiment after Trump’s alleged betrayal, claiming they will never vote Republican again.