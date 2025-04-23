Diet or Weight Loss Drugs? Donald Trump’s Massive Weight Loss Sparks Curiosity!

Donald Trump, at this point in his tenure, has gained popularity for almost everything, from his food choices to his age to details about his marriage to Melania Trump. The 78-year-old, who happens to be one of the most popular global figures in current times, has created havoc in America since returning for another term in January 2025.

According to the White House authorities, Trump recently released his latest medical reports, and he seems to be in ‘excellent health,’ as per the authorities. The Republican candidate underwent a comprehensive physical last Friday at Walter Reed Medical Center. Later, his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella, confirmed that he’s in great health and credited his active lifestyle for it.

As per the outlet Daily Beast, the republican candidate is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 224 pounds, which is a drastic loss from an unofficial peak of 254 pounds. Even though his weight loss has been acknowledged, changes in his appearance are also quite visible. Medical experts question whether it’s purely the result of lifestyle adjustments or if weight-loss medicines may have played a role.

This speculation again brought back one of the most famous weight loss drugs, Ozempic, which is a prescription medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and manage weight. Therefore, for Trump, experts remain doubtful that diet and exercise alone could yield such rapid results. After all, it’s a solid 12 percent cut in body weight, which isn’t a joke.

Even though Health Secretary RFK Jr. condemns the use of Ozempic and similar medicines, Elon Musk has openly credited GLP-1 drugs for his trim-down, calling for them to be made widely accessible, which makes healthcare professionals believe that Trump’s weight loss was achieved by exercise and diet alone.

R. Lisa Oldson, an obesity medicine specialist, believes that such rapid and noticeable weight loss (in the case of Trump) is usually induced by some kind of medication. Dietitian Dr. Carolyn Williams agreed but added that such medicines typically have side effects, but Trump seems cheerful and well.

“When we look at people losing 30 pounds, 40 pounds, 50 pounds, 80 pounds, 100 pounds,” Olson said, “that’s much more often due to the newer meds, the GLP agonists,” and not because of diet and exercise alone. Dr. Oldson added.

Meanwhile, Trump became serious about his eating habits, as he was seen avoiding snacks at the Easter Egg Roll (where he looked visibly leaner in the snaps) at the White House. It’s a shocking transition for a person who, as per the Business Insider, was the biggest fan of fast food, especially popular outlet McDonald’s, where his usual order would consist of Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a large chocolate shake—malted.

Furthermore, press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed Donald Trump’s weight loss to his lifestyle, which includes punishing 20-hour workdays, energetic golf games, and carefully curated meals by top-tier chefs. In addition, Fox News journalist Sean Hannity suggested a low-carb diet, skipping burger buns. Lastly, Trump claimed he shed pounds “the hard way.”

Whether Donald Trump has used Ozempic or any other weight loss Drug or not, he looks a lot better physically and mentally. His recent health reports also smartly shut down all the rumors of him being mentally and physically unfit to be a president; therefore, love him or hate him, it looks like he’s here to stay, win, and take his political legacy forward.