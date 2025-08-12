‘Did this Moron Already Sell Alaska to His Friend Putin?’ Donald Trump’s Latest Gaffe Has the Internet Sounding the Alarm

Donald Trump and gaffes go together like peanut butter and jelly, and his latest one has the internet in stitches.

While talking to reporters on Monday about crime in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump casually dropped a major geographical blunder. “You know, I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday,” he said. “I don’t like being up here, talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once-beautiful capital was.”

One small problem: the meeting with Vladimir Putin isn’t in Russia at all. It’s in Alaska.

Trump: “I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday.” Trump is going to Alaska on Friday — which has not been part of Russia since 1867. pic.twitter.com/3tx74GzhVt — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 11, 2025

The slip-up happened just days before Trump is set to sit down with the Russian leader to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The White House, when asked about the mistake, didn’t acknowledge it, instead tossing out a jab about “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Online, though, people weren’t holding back. Snarky comments flew, with some joking that maybe Trump had bigger plans, like handing Alaska back to Russia. One comment read, “The so-called president of the United States thinks that Alaska is in Russia. What an ongoing embarrassment!” To this remark, one person replied back, “He probably forgot he hadn’t given Russia Alaska, yet.”

Ofcourse X wasn’t so forgiving to let the gaffe slide with minimal comments. More reactions came flooding in from netizens. Another person wrote, “Completely effing gone. Can you imagine a Fortune 500 chairman talking like this and not being relieved before he fell off the podium?” Another person wrote, “Did this dementia-riddled moron already sell Alaska to his friend Putin?” Wow, bold and blunt.

Some reactions ever narrated what would have happened and the amount of heat if Biden had done the same mistake. As one user put it, ” If Biden had confused Alaska with Russia, Fox News would have cut to a seven-hour commercial-free meltdown, MAGA GOP lawmakers would be calling for the 25th Amendment before lunch, and Trump’s Truth Social feed would be in ALL CAPS about “SLEEPY JOE GIVING AWAY OUR GREAT STATE OF ALASKA!!!” But when Trump did it, they pretend it’s “strategic diplomacy.”

So any chance Fox news can convince #DementiaDonold at least to bring his own interpreter??? — Amb. Thwack Vaxxed & Masked (@AmbassadorThwa1) August 11, 2025

Some users are actually convinced he is giving away Russia to Alaska. Another comment sounded the alarm regarding the same. They read, “So is he planing to give Alaska to Russia now.” One user replied back to this claim saying, “He always lets his plans slip.”

The internet is hot with this disastrous blunder right now. Whether it was a genuine mix-up or a slip revealing more than he meant, one thing’s for sure, X was ready with the memes and befitting replies!