Diddy’s Stepson Snatches Glasses Off Woman’s Face Ahead of His Father’s Sentencing – Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing on Friday, October 3 at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse brought more than the scrutiny of the courtroom cameras. Outside the courtroom, another drama unfolded, which starred his stepson, actor Quincy Brown.

The controversy didn’t erupt over Diddy’s legal battle, but rather an incident involving Quincy and a woman who claimed her Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses were snatched off her face just as Diddy’s family made their way into the building.

The woman’s daughter recounted, “Quincy Brown notices my mom’s glasses and snatches them off of her face—like, just mid-stride! He stops walking into the courthouse, snatches them, and then tries to break my glasses.” Her video quickly went viral, amassing more than 678,000 views on TikTok.

The mother’s own voice joined in with evident frustration, questioning, “Why not just tell the security guards that I’m recording or whatever? That would have been better.”

She added, “He done messed up my whole time, you know? That’s what people are here for—they heard the video, they came to see Diddy, and to see what’s going on. And for you to do that, man, that just really broke my spirit.”

Her grievance didn’t end in the courthouse lobby. Sharing footage and a still shot of Quincy allegedly holding the glasses, she asked her followers, “What would you have done?” Her post began trending when The Neighborhood Talk reposted it to more than two million Instagram followers, and the reactions were mixed, and often brutal.

Many online commenters were quick to defend Quincy’s actions, pointing out the courthouse’s strict bans on recording devices. “Broke your spirit? You were literally committing a crime! No cameras of any kind were allowed in that building during his case!” one person wrote. Another user observed, “She wanted content and engagement. She got it!”

Some, though, offered a different viewpoint, voicing concern over Quincy’s alleged behavior regardless of the rules. “I wish somebody would snatch my mother’s glasses off her face. That was disrespectful … doesn’t matter what the courthouse rules are. They have court officials there for a reason,” one user said.

Another chimed in with, “They could’ve handled it professionally.” Interestingly, not everyone believed the internet bashing was justified. “People gone record y’all get over it! The family is in the spotlight, so this comes with being famous! He was wrong and I would file a suit because he had no right to do that period point blank! And this wasn’t even inside the courtroom. Acting just like his aggressive daddy!”

Supporters of Quincy, meanwhile, applauded him for standing up for his family’s privacy. “Good job at protecting you and your family Quincy!” read one comment.

This isn’t Quincy’s first time navigating controversy while supporting Diddy. Quincy, who was adopted by Combs after his mother Kim Porter began dating the rapper, has been outspoken in his loyalty, especially in recent months.

Back at Friday’s sentencing in New York, Diddy’s children lined up behind their father, speaking to his character and asking the judge for leniency. But the plea fell short: Diddy was sentenced to 50 months.