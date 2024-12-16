Diddy’s 3-Word Remark Before Alleged Abuse of 13-Year-Old with Jay-Z Is Truly Chilling

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Shawn Carter a.k.a Jay-Z, was accused of assaulting a drugged minor with disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. As per court documents obtained by People magazine, the victim did not name Jay-Z in her original complaint filed in October. In an amended civil complaint filed on December 8, the victim divulged the chilling words Diddy allegedly said to her before he and Jay-Z raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The unidentified woman cited as Jane Doe, also recalled an unnamed female celebrity being present on the said night, allegedly watching as the rappers partook in the heinous act. The complaint filing explained that the victim was invited to the afterparty by a limousine driver reportedly working for Diddy. Jane Doe was waiting to get into the VMAs, standing outside the venue, Radio City Music Hall. The minor claimed she was reaching out to guests to get an entry into the sought-after event when the alleged driver assured her that Diddy liked young girls and she “fit what Diddy was looking for.”

At the afterparty, the minor was allegedly prompted to sign her consent in a non-disclosure agreement followed by a drink she later realized was spiked. “You are ready to party!” Diddy told her with a “crazed look in his eyes”, as per the victim’s recollections in the complaint. Subsequently, the minor reportedly fell after Diddy shoved her into a wall. As she stumbled, trying to get up, the accused rapper allegedly grabbed and “threw her on the bed”, as per the documents. The Empire State of Mind rapper then undressed her while holding her down to assault her. Diddy and the female celebrity watched as the atrocity unfolded. The complaint further stated that 'after Carter finished', Diddy stepped in to do the same while the other two watched.

Jay-Z refuted the allegations in an official statement via his entertainment company, Roc Nation on X (formerly Twitter). He denounced attorney Tony Buzbee— who is representing Jane Doe and 100 others accusing Diddy— as a 'fraud' and deemed the whole thing a 'blackmail attempt' to allegedly force payments out of him. Jay-Z also lamented the impact this would have on his family’s well-being and public image. "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people." Jay-Z shares three children with popstar Beyoncé– Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453