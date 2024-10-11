Diddy Made a Surprising Confession About How He and J-Lo Broke Up Only Because of Kim Porter

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has always been in the news for his extravagant lifestyle and high-profile relationships. Since his arrest in mid-September, with charges ranging from sex trafficking to racketeering and alleged "Freak Offs," people are now scrutinizing his past relationships. Among his most significant was his long, on-and-off romance with Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children, whom he often called his soulmate. Their bond lasted for over a decade, even after they parted ways. But another headline-making chapter of Diddy's love life was his whirlwind relationship with Jennifer Lopez. JLo and Diddy were one of the most talked-about couples in the music world in the early 2000s. Diddy first met JLo while working on the music video for If You Had My Love. They had an on-and-off relationship starting in 1999 but ultimately called it quits in 2001. In an old interview, Diddy explained why things didn't work out between him and JLo.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs cuddle up in bed in resurfaced party pics https://t.co/goxx181iaO pic.twitter.com/kENzS4LDpD — Page Six (@PageSix) September 23, 2024

According to ABC, Diddy's publicist stated, "Mr. Combs confirmed that he and his love, Jennifer Lopez, have, in fact, broken up. He wanted to put all the rumors surrounding their relationship to rest. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect his privacy." Although no official explanation was given for their breakup, JLo later suggested in interviews that Diddy's infidelity and unresolved romantic feelings for his ex and the mother of his child, Kimberly Porter, may have contributed to their split.

“We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT !!...Super Black Love🖤.” Three days following the news of #KimPorter’s shocking death, @Diddy has broken his silence. (🎥 : ESSENCE, December 2006) #RIP Kim 🙏🏾 Prayers up for the Combs family. pic.twitter.com/VUVSFvY4Pd — ESSENCE (@Essence) November 18, 2018

In a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the music mogul reflected on his relationships and fatherhood. “I know what’s waiting for them out there, so I want to be sure they’re ready. I also have to give credit to the two mothers of my children,” he said. “They are both amazing. We have a partnership in raising them. That’s why they’re incredible, pleasant, charming kids. My children are my proudest moment. Like me, they’re chameleons, as comfortable in the Hamptons as they are in the streets of Harlem.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

When Winfrey asked Diddy if he had been in love with JLo during their relationship, he admitted that he was, but his feelings for Kim Porter complicated things, according to Cheatsheet. “Jennifer and I are so much alike as far as our drive, our determination, what we want to achieve. That’s why we connected,” he explained. “But I could never go forward and finish the relationship with Jennifer because I was still in love with Kim. She still had my heart.” “Kim is also very intelligent,” he added. “During the whole Jennifer Lopez thing, she was like, ‘You’ll be back. Go do your thing, silly boy.’ I’m quite sure that was a tough time for her, but she was cool as ice. That’s sexy!” Despite Diddy's praise for Kim, recent allegations suggest a darker side to their relationship. Diddy's former head of security, Roger Bonds, stated that Kim Porter was also one of the abused victims of Diddy. In a recent interview, Bonds stated, “I’ve seen him [be violent] with Cassie and I’ve seen him with Kim Porter, his kid’s mother."

Kim Porter passed away in November 2018 from a lung infection. Post her death, Diddy candidly shared in a 2019 Essence cover story with his children, "There was total trust, Whenever I was around her, I felt like God had a hand in it. I always believed God sent her to me. Nobody could love me the way she did, especially with how wild I acted. She loved me through some real s***." Despite everything, Lopez said she had no regrets about her time with Diddy. In a CBS Sunday Morning interview, she shared that she believed their relationship "was necessary." She added, "He was meant to be in my life at that moment to teach me what I needed to know about the music business and to help me define the kind of artist I wanted to become in the industry."