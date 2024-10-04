Diddy Fearing for His Life as He Could Be Marked for Death Over Alleged Ties to Tupac Shakur’s Death

Sean Diddy Combs is 'fearing' for his life as he remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn due to his alleged involvement in a high-profile hit case. In court filings and police interviews, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is accused of killing Tupac Shakur in 1996, stated that Combs asked him to assassinate Shakur and Knight. According to a 2008 interview reported by the DEA and U.S. Department of Justice, Davis stated that the hip-hop mogul promised him $1 million if he "handled the problem."

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is now in more trouble as new court documents claimed he paid $1 million to have Tupac Shakur k*lled in 1996.



According to Radar Online, West Coast gangbangers are anticipated to take Combs down in retaliation for Tupac's murder, "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you. No one (behind bars) is truly safe or isolated," Christopher Zouks, author of The Federal Prison Handbook said. If the infamous rapper winds up in a federal jail run by gangs due to his sexual assault and human trafficking charges, he would as well be dead."Gangs are very powerful, even in the most secure prisons. It would be possible to get to him, but it would take cooperation with prison guards, like in the case of Jeffrey Epstein," Robert Stratton, a drug convict-turned-author of Defending Alice explained.

Due to his suspected involvement in the murder of his West Coast competitor Tupac, Combs may already be facing threats. Although he has described his role in the unsolved shooting in Las Vegas as "pure fiction," it has been claimed that the federal agents looking into him are working with the case's prosecutors.

According to insider sources, the Last Night rapper's life is increasingly in danger the longer he stays locked up. A prison expert said: "Gang members would be scoring themselves a massive coup if they had anything at all to do with the Tupac shooting."

Renowned defense lawyer Stacey Richman, who looked after the Epstein case asserted that the Bureau of Prisons' detention facilities pose a threat to the entire legal system. He said: "Something could happen to anybody in the current status of our detention systems. It's a concern for the courts, it's a concern for the government, it's a significant concern for the defense, and it's a concern for any individual who is detained."

In a video purportedly from his podcast Collect Call, Suge Knight—whose Death Row Records was representing Tupac at the time of his death—seemingly forewarned Combs. According to reports, Knight, who is presently serving a 28-year term for voluntary homicide, told his longtime buddy: "I'll tell you what, Puffy. Your life is in danger 'cause you know the secrets, who's involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. They gonna get you if they can."