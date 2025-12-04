Diddy Calls ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Documentary a “Shameful Hit Piece” – Netflix Hits Back

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s longtime rival “50 Cent” made good on a promise. He had promised the world a documentary on media mogul and convicted offender Diddy, and he delivered just that, in the form of a Netflix documentary titled ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning.’

The new four-part documentary on Netflix has all the facets of Diddy’s life – the good, the bad and the outright ugly chapters. The Diddy documentary has been created by Emmy and Grammy winner “50 Cent” and it has been helmed by Alexandria Stapleton, an Emmy Award winner.

The teaser of Sean Combs: The Reckoning begins with a clip of Diddy, six days before his arrest. “We’re losing,” Diddy tells his lawyer in the clip. “We have to find someone that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business,” he adds in the teaser.

The official X handle of Netflix shared a teaser of the Diddy documentary and captioned it, ‘We have to find somebody that will work with us…somebody that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business.’ Sean Combs: The Reckoning gives an inside look at one of the most infamous trials in modern history.”

So, what can one expect from the Diddy documentary on streaming giant Netflix? A deep dive into the music mogul’s life, never-before-seen footage, exclusive interviews with people from P Diddy’s close-knit circle, the rise of his empire and the fall.

The summary on Sean Combs: The Reckoning’s teaser, on Netflix’s YouTube channel, sums it up as a documentary series that “unpacks the shocking allegations behind Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his Bad Boy empire, spanning decades of his life and career.”

Amid all the chatter surrounding the documentary, Diddy’s spokesperson, in a statement shared by multiple media outlets, alleged that Netflix has “stolen footage that was never authorized for release” and called the documentary a “shameful hit piece.”

In response to Diddy’s spokesperson, Netflix shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, which stated, “The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false.”

The rep added in the statement that the footage was “legally obtained.” An excerpt from the statement read, “The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest was legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”

Diddy has been at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest in September last year. He was found guilty on two counts of a prostitution-related offence.

In October, Diddy penned a 4-page letter, describing the inhumane conditions at the jail and wrote, “The old me died in jail.” He mentioned that he has been sharing a room without any windows or natural air with 25 people. “Prison will change you or kill you. The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you—I choose to live,” a line from Diddy’s letter read.

Sean “Diddy” Combs wrote a letter to the federal judge who will sentence him tomorrow in Manhattan. “I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core.“ pic.twitter.com/XQXtayYCOE — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 2, 2025

The rapper, no stranger to controversies throughout his career, has earlier been accused of sexual assault and rape in more than 50 civil lawsuits. Earlier this year, P Diddy was acquitted of higher-level charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Other than his hip-hop career, Diddy also featured in a reality television show. He also owns a record label, a fashion brand, a TV network, and liquor brand deals, among other projects.