Did Trump Launch an Attack on Venezuela Without Informing Congress? Sen Mike Lee Sounds the Alarm

Donald Trump reportedly ordered a strike on Venezuela on Saturday, January 3, 2026, without informing Congress or the Senate. The President first took to Truth Social to announce that the US has launched a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela

He also mentioned that the nation’s President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife were “captured and flown out of the Country.” However, Trump allegedly kept the Congress and the Senate in the dark.

truth social post from trump about the capture of maduro so you don’t have to go to truth social pic.twitter.com/gDmYyInCaN — venturecommunist.bsky.social (@venturecommunis) January 3, 2026



According to The Daily Beast, the US President only shared his plan of action with high-ranking members of his Cabinet, including JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, and Marco Rubio.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s shocking Truth Social post about the US’ attack on Venezuela left several people in political circles, including his allies, confused.

Republican US Senator for Utah, Mike Lee, further made it clear that the members of Congress were unaware of the attack. “I look forward to learning what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I look forward to learning what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force https://t.co/f5ackJn5Mi — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 3, 2026



Shortly after, the Senator shared a follow-up post, revealing he had a conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who helped him understand the details of the situation and the importance of Trump’s action.

“Just got off the phone with @SecRubio. He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant,” Lee stated.

“This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack. Thank you, @SecRubio, for keeping me apprised,” he added.

Just got off the phone with @SecRubio He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant… https://t.co/lXCxhPoKSZ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 3, 2026



Meanwhile, an insider with knowledge about the US operation in Venezuela also told CNN that officials from the Trump administration did not notify Congressional committees, including the US Senate Armed Services Committee, about the attack.

Last month, the President himself mentioned that he did not need approval from Congress to launch a strike on Venezuela. “I wouldn’t mind telling them, but you know, it’s not a big deal. I don’t have to tell them,” Trump said while speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on December 18, 2025.

According to the US Constitution, only Congress holds the power to declare war. However, per Article II, the President of the US also serves as the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, which allows the leader to order military operation with seeking approval from the Senate or Congress.

However, this is applicable in specific situations and only on a limited basis. Nearly a week after 9/11, both houses of Congress passed the Authorization for Use of Military Force, allowing presidents to declare war in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq as well as order military actions in different parts of the world under the label of “war on terror.”

Such circumstances do not parallel the situation of Trump’s attack in Venezuela. In his Truth Social post, the President claimed that the attack on the South American nation was carried out “in conjunction with US law enforcement.”

He also told The New York Times that the operation was “brilliant” but declined to comment when asked about Congressional approval.