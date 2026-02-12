Did The Simpsons Predict Epstein Files? Fans Wonder As Old Episode Resurfaces

The Simpsons, an animated show that was first broadcast in the 80’s, is famous for its predictions that become real years later.

The sitcom has miraculously predicted many pop culture moments and historical incidents, prompting conspiracy theorists to believe that the creator knew something the masses did not.

From predicting Donald Trump’s arrest to Kamala Harris running for president to robots taking over jobs, there have been way too many instances of the show manifesting future incidents into reality to call them coincidences.

One of the old episodes from the show’s 12th season featured a creepy old man who lives on an island. The occurrences in the episode seem to have rung true years later.

The old man eerily paralleled Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous convicted s– offender. Therefore, amid the release of the Epstein Files, fans are left wondering if the creator of the show is a time traveler.

🚨 SIMPSONS DID IT AGAIN – This is from The Simpsons, specifically the 1994 episode Homer Badman. Obviously this went over everybody’s heads back in the day. It most likely referenced the Epstein’s Island , predictive programming is real . ALL INFRONT OF OUR FACES! pic.twitter.com/D2RtjpjGu5 — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpole) February 6, 2026

​Some fans of the show are convinced that the creator, Matt Groening, was confessing to his own involvement through the episode. The theory is not too far-fetched since his name has appeared in the recently released Epstein Files.

The episode in question is named The Computer Wore Menace Shoes. It was a parody of the 1968 sci-fi series The Prisoner. Homer, one of the main characters of the show, starts writing a gossip blog, often relying on made-up rumors. However, one of his fake stories somehow turns out to be true.

Homer is then captured and taken to an island, strangely similar to Epstein’s Little Saint James and Great Saint James islands, where he allegedly kept his victims.

The island in The Simpsons is meant for people who know too much about powerful people running the world. What he sees happening on the island strangely parallels what we know so far about the activities of the disgraced financier and his powerful friends.

The Simpsons have been unbelievably prescient when it has come to foreshadowing real world events. Could it be perhaps that Matt Groening was good friends with Epstein and was part of the kabbalistic club controlling the US government? Yes. Yes it was pic.twitter.com/lI7SAGtcUN — Aurelius Maximus (@Aurelio53_) February 6, 2026

Homer somehow manages to escape and exposes how some really rich people are controlling the world.

“Warning: some creepy figures on an island are secretly running the world,” he tries to post the warning through his blog, but the silhouette of a strange man appears on his computer screen, and his blog gets shut down.

Clips from The Simpsons episode are gaining attention on social media in the wake of the release of the Epstein Files, with many believing that the episode perfectly resembles Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

Some are also convinced that Matt Groening was involved with Epstein, and the episode was his testimony.

Epstein Files reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s connection with billionaires, tech giants, and famous celebrities from across the globe as well as redacted accounts of his alleged crimes.