News

Did The Simpsons Predict Epstein Files? Fans Wonder As Old Episode Resurfaces

Published on: February 12, 2026 at 8:22 AM ET

The Simpsons famously foretold many future events. Was Epstein's case among those?

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
The Simpsons predicted what happened in th Epstein Files
The Simpsons allegedly predicted Epstein files in its 12th season (Photo Credit: @thesimpsons/Instagram and CNN)

The Simpsons, an animated show that was first broadcast in the 80’s, is famous for its predictions that become real years later.

The sitcom has miraculously predicted many pop culture moments and historical incidents, prompting conspiracy theorists to believe that the creator knew something the masses did not.

From predicting Donald Trump’s arrest to Kamala Harris running for president to robots taking over jobs, there have been way too many instances of the show manifesting future incidents into reality to call them coincidences.

One of the old episodes from the show’s 12th season featured a creepy old man who lives on an island. The occurrences in the episode seem to have rung true years later.

The old man eerily paralleled Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous convicted s– offender. Therefore, amid the release of the Epstein Files, fans are left wondering if the creator of the show is a time traveler.

​Some fans of the show are convinced that the creator, Matt Groening, was confessing to his own involvement through the episode. The theory is not too far-fetched since his name has appeared in the recently released Epstein Files.

The episode in question is named The Computer Wore Menace Shoes. It was a parody of the 1968 sci-fi series The Prisoner. Homer, one of the main characters of the show, starts writing a gossip blog, often relying on made-up rumors. However, one of his fake stories somehow turns out to be true.

Homer is then captured and taken to an island, strangely similar to Epstein’s Little Saint James and Great Saint James islands, where he allegedly kept his victims.

The island in The Simpsons is meant for people who know too much about powerful people running the world. What he sees happening on the island strangely parallels what we know so far about the activities of the disgraced financier and his powerful friends.

Homer somehow manages to escape and exposes how some really rich people are controlling the world.

“Warning: some creepy figures on an island are secretly running the world,” he tries to post the warning through his blog, but the silhouette of a strange man appears on his computer screen, and his blog gets shut down.

Clips from The Simpsons episode are gaining attention on social media in the wake of the release of the Epstein Files, with many believing that the episode perfectly resembles Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

Some are also convinced that Matt Groening was involved with Epstein, and the episode was his testimony.

Epstein Files reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s connection with billionaires, tech giants, and famous celebrities from across the globe as well as redacted accounts of his alleged crimes. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *