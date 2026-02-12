Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the sensitive Epstein files is unlikely to deliver justice anytime soon. Adding to a list of blunders, she might have caused the accidental revelation of an FBI undercover agent. A video from 2009 was recently released in the new batch of Epstein files and later aired on live television by CNN.

The clip included details of an FBI undercover operation that aimed to secure Jeffrey Epstein’s “black book” of contacts. The DOJ released this crucial information without redacting the agent’s face or identifying details and exposed the covert operation.

Since the blunder was already seen by millions of CNN viewers, the channel later revealed that the DOJ had contacted them. The department admitted its mistake in hiding the agent’s identity and demanded that the channel obscure the face before it aired again. The DOJ has removed the controversial video from its website.

Pam Bondi’s negligence in handling such sensitive evidence has already led to widespread criticism. The video reportedly featured Jeffrey Epstein’s former Palm Beach house manager Alfredo Rodriguez. He attempted to sell a list containing names and phone numbers of Epstein’s associates to the FBI undercover agent. The list included names of prominent figures and some of the victims.

#Jeffrey_Epstein‘s former Palm Beach house manager tried to sell “Epstein’s little black book” to an undercover/#FBI agent in 2009

“You’ll see a lot of important people here.”

This video is part of the latest release of the Epstein files. Source: CNN pic.twitter.com/tITLpmHlJl — st ⭐️ ar (@star877) February 12, 2026

Rodriguez, in the video, could be heard saying to the agent, “You will see a lot of important people here,” as he claimed that the black book contained details of several underage girls as well. According to court records, it is believed that the video was recorded two years after the FBI formally asked Rodriguez to hand over any details related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former manager chose to sell the book for $50,000 to the agent. The video shows Rodriguez detailing how Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein’s chief accomplice and partner) had an updated database of underage girls and their nude photographs.

However, Rodriguez failed to provide concrete evidence that such a database existed. The footage ended with the undercover agent handing Epstein’s ex-manager a bag of cash in return for the materials. Rodriguez was later arrested after he failed to surrender this book to the court as primary evidence against Epstein.

In defense, Rodriguez claimed to the court that the document was his personal property and acted as an insurance policy. He feared that if the truth came out, Jeffrey Epstein would make him disappear. Nonetheless, prosecutors sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

The incompetence inside Trump’s DOJ is breathtaking. In the latest Epstein document dump, they exposed the face of an undercover FBI agent — a basic redaction failure with potentially serious consequences.https://t.co/Ov618GJD0H pic.twitter.com/W8D2Yi8VBU — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) February 12, 2026

After this breach, the Department of Justice’s mishandling of sensitive information about an FBI undercover operation is drawing criticism. In recent months, the department has faced scrutiny for mistakes in redacting victims’ names in some documents.

Additionally, the DOJ is accused of holding up crucial information in the Epstein files, particularly those linking the sex offender with some of the most high-profile individuals.

Addressing the errors, Pam Bondi stated during a congressional hearing, “If any man’s name was redacted, that should not have been, we will, of course, unredact it. If a victim’s name was unredacted, please bring it to us and we will redact it. We were given 30 days to review and redact and unredact millions of pages of documents, our error rate is very low.”