Did Melania Trump Really Go Under the Knife? Here Are Some of the Wildest Theories!

First Lady Melania Trump is the internet’s most loved! President Donald Trump’s wife, known for her eye-catching outfits, radiant looks, and strong tabloid presence, leaves no room for imperfections. But have you wondered if all those stunning features are natural or doctor-made? Well, there’s a saying: “What the Almighty fails to provide, the doctor can.” It looks like there are some crazy theories of alleged plastic surgeries behind Melania Trump’s perfect cheekbones and spotless skin.

Suppose you are wondering if that’s what we are only saying. Nope. People on the internet have come up with these theories. While there’s nothing wrong with a little nip and tuck, the First Lady has been adamant about her stance on surgical enhancements. For instance, in a GQ interview, she boldly claimed that she hadn’t gone under the knife and instead led a healthy life. Yet, fans aren’t convinced. Let’s take a look at some of the speculated theories below.

To begin with Dr. Dennis Schimpf of Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery, there are a couple of evident signs that Melania Trump may have had a facelift. “She appears to have a scar in front of her ear, known as a pretragal incision—a common approach to a facelift. Moreover, he also says that her face has a sharp shape, and the tightness of her neck indicates that Melania must have gone under the knife. He also emphasized the fact that she must have had an eyelid lift, known as a canthoplasty, which has made her eyes more slanted compared to her originally rounded eyes.

Furthermore, as per The List, in 2018, Melania Trump faked her plastic surgery procedure and told the media that she reportedly had a kidney cyst embolization. However, her lie wasn’t on her side for long, as netizens questioned that, given that a cyst embolization typically requires only a 24-hour hospital stay, she was in the hospital for 5 days.

In addition, Melania Trump, who is known for her stale and rarely expressive face, has also been accused of getting Botox done. At the same time, there is no concrete proof, but Dr. Dennis Schimpf gave an analysis that challenges Trump’s anti-Botox claims. “I think more recently, she’s undergone the standard things such as filler and Botox, the most likely fillers being in her lips, cheekbone region, and jawline,” he explained.

Moreover, as per The List, Dr. Dennis added that he thinks her good skin isn’t just good genetics—but a mix of professional treatments and medical-grade skincare. “I assume she’s had multiple laser treatments and chemical peels and routinely uses medical-grade skin care,” he says.

Meanwhile, have you ever wondered how much plastic surgeries like Botox, lip fillers, and other cosmetic procedures cost? Well, they are definitely not cheap! Speaking to The List, Dr. Dennis Schimpf provided a cost estimate that left us shocked: “Prices vary dramatically depending on where you go,” he said. In NYC, Miami, and LA, procedures like these can range from $50,000 to $70,000. In the rest of the country, the cost would more likely fall between $20,000 and $30,000.”

Therefore, according to the doctors, Melania Trump’s total cost would be a whopping $200,000, which includes all the work done over the years. Shocking, right? Yes, we know! It looks like these days, looking pretty comes at a cost!