Did Meghan Markle Flirt with Prince William? Ex-Staff Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Prince Harry‘s marital life with Meghan Markle has always been under media scrutiny, with several reports speculating turbulence in their marriage. The couple stepped down from their royal duties two years after their wedding. After leaving the UK in 2020, they shifted to California, where they reside with their two children.

In 2024, several media portals claimed trouble in their marriage following separate public appearances and professional split. While Meghan stayed back in LA, Prince Harry took solo trips to London and New York which further fueled the gossip.

And now, Meghan has been accused of “flirting” with Prince William. A former staff claimed that Meghan flirted by hugging and kissing him every time they met. But in reality, Meghan didn’t really make a move on Prince William. She came from a very different world and had a hard time adhering to the Royal Family’s protocols.

Not just Prince Williams, Meghan liked to hug everyone in the family. However, Princess Kate, William and King Charles would get awkward every time Meghan tried to hug them, as per The Times.

The report further claims that “the hugging and cheek-kissing fueled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.”

A staff member also told the news portal that Meghan once asked why William and Charles “sound so serious all the time.” At the royal palace, Meghan also earned herself a nickname of Mystic Meg because she was always woke, and new-age.

The ex-staff member said that she turned Harry into a “tree-hugging leftie”. The staff members also noticed how Harry became more aware about social issues and rights if minorities due to Meghan.

Meghan came with different set of approach, lifestyle and thought process. That’s the reason she never really blended with the royal family. However, it was misinterpreted that Meghan was “rejecting the values and traditions of his family”.

She even struggled having a team of live-in servants with her all the time. The ex-worker at the Royal Palace told The Times, “Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was.

Meghan’s friendlier approach was often misread, and that’s why her interaction with Price William was considered flirting. There was actually no sexual tension between both and never did it cause any problems between Meghan and Harry.

Fast forward t0 2024, Harry shut down rumors of their separation. At The New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit held on December 4, 2024, Prince Harry said, “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’ ”

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do,” he further said.