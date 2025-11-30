Did Kate Middleton Just Take Inspiration from Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kate Middleton is one of those royals who never fails to make a fashion statement. For a long time now, she has been at the center of discussion when it comes to regal fashion. From esteemed magazines to internet blogs, people are always eager to get styling tips from the Princess of Wales.

However, while many of us want to take fashion inspiration from Kate Middleton, she seems to be taking inspiration from another person. One of her November 2025 looks surely dominated the tabloids, as Catherine, the Princess of Wales, gave an eerily similar vibe to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Yes, it might come as a surprise, given that the two usually have very different styles.

While Donald Trump Jr.’s former fiancée usually liked to wear risqué outfits, she has been dressing more conservatively lately. Ever since she became the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle has been wearing a lot of pantsuits, aiming to appear more formal and sophisticated. Perhaps that’s why Middleton’s vibe matched hers.

The Princess of Wales delivered remarks at the Future Workforce Summit in London. Suit: Custom Roland Mouret in grey

Blouse: Knatchbull Cascade Ruffle Blouse

Shoes: Russell & Bromley pumps in black

Tote: Smythson East West tote in black

Earrings: Mappin & Webb Empress… pic.twitter.com/oU5alf5l2Q — Royal Fashion News (@RoyalFashionRNN) November 18, 2025

On November 18, the princess was seen in a blue-gray pantsuit that reminded many of Kimberly Guilfoyle. Her blouse also had a ruffled front, which looked similar to the fluffy details the U.S. Ambassador to Greece has been incorporating into her wardrobe lately. Kate Middleton embraced the Guilfoyle-esque vibe at the U.K. Future Workforce Summit.

In addition to wearing a style similar to Guilfoyle’s, the Princess of Wales also wore her long brunette locks loose with a hint of waves, just as Don Jr.’s ex likes.

However, fashion experts point out one crucial thing: although Guilfoyle has lately been wearing the pantsuit style, it is really Middleton who has been embracing it longer. Since she became a member of the royal family, the princess has often been seen in bow-tie or pussy-bow blouses.

Yes, Middleton might have drifted away from the particular style for some time, but it seems like she is returning to donning ruffles more with her pantsuits. Regardless of who is taking inspiration from whom, both these women are channeling their ’80s style.

While Kate and Kimberly might have looked similar in their pantsuits, their formal styles are still worlds apart. Prior to her role as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle liked to show her skin a bit too much, often turning up at formal events in risqué outfits. At that time, she was also frequently criticized for embracing that look. On the other hand, although Middleton did embrace her edgy side back in the day, it comes nowhere near Guilfoyle’s spicier approach to her wardrobe.