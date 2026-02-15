Did Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple Martin Go Under the Knife?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s daughter, Apple Martin, revealed what sort of cosmetic enhancement she had got done in a recent video for Vogue.

Her statement comes amid rumors of the model going under the knife. Martin, 21, was upfront about the work that she had done, clarifying that it was not what people thought it to be.

Martin has long been at the center of speculation over her use of lip fillers, with multiple sources questioning the extent of her enhancements. In a video she posted in collaboration with Vogue, the model finally addressed the rumors, openly discussing the nature of her cosmetic procedures.

In the video, Apple Martin opened up about beauty routine, and admitted that she did get a lip filler. “Time to come clean. I got lip filler one time. I think I got it when I was eighteen. I just thought that it was too big. But everyone seems to think that I have crazy lip filler. I just pout my lips a lot and I put on a lot of lip liner,” she said.

The video was released as a part of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series on YouTube, where celebrities share their beauty routines while talking into the camera. Back in January, The List published an article that talked about the online chatter surrounding Martin’s appearance.

The article highlighted how some netizens were convinced that the 21-year-old had already gotten plastic surgery done. The speculations started when the model appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of Timothee Chalamet-led Marty Supreme. Martin’s mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, also starred in the film in a supporting role.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been candid about her opinion on injectables and plastic surgery. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2021, she said, “I think it’s nice when women share, because there’s a lot of shame around surgery or injectables or fillers, and it would be nice if people felt confident about the choices they were making.”

“But if they want to have a beauty secret, that’s okay, too. I’m an open book—I’ve shared what works for me, because that’s how I’ve always learned,” the actress added.

Apple Martin’s Vogue video has served to dispel the plastic surgery rumors which has sprout out over December and January. The model was forthcoming about her procedures and candidly shared why her lips looked the way they did in pictures.