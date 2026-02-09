Did Bad Bunny Burn the US Flag Ahead of Super Bowl? AI Hoax Debunked

Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday. Shortly before his performance, on February 7 and 8, a hoax image began circulating on social media. The AI-generated photo showed the Puerto Rican megastar burning the U.S. flag onstage during one of his concerts.

The image depicts Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, who performs under the stage name Bad Bunny, wearing a pink, blue, and white dress while appearing to burn the national flag. However, AI specialists have confirmed that the image is not authentic and was generated using artificial intelligence.

More hatred from white people based on a lie. The pic is AI Also- Bad Bunny was nothing but a plant for the NFL to cause more racism and hatred in this country. https://t.co/GmtfRRxdTv — Jessi (@JessiAngel143) February 9, 2026

As the photo started circulating on the internet, Bad Bunny’s fans started wondering where it came from. The origin of the photo can be traced back to a Facebook page named Qbanguy. In its bio, the page has written that it posts satirical content.

The admin posted the photo along with the caption, “Bad Bunny caught on stage last night preparing for his SuperBowl Halftime show, are you excited about his performance? He’s the biggest artist in the world, and he does NOT support ICE and thinks America is going backwards. I guess much like most celebrities.” The comments section is filled with angry rants from Trump supporters.

Bad Bunny is a Trump hating anti – ICE activist who doesn’t even sing in English He refused to tour America, bc he thought ICE might be outside one of his concerts Hey @NFL your fans love God, Country & Football Are you ready to Bud Light the Super Bowl… Who’s with me 👍 pic.twitter.com/IZ9dvAWPJL — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) September 29, 2025

Someone may have collected the photo and circulated it without context in what could be a poor attempt at slandering Bad Bunny’s name ahead of his Super Bowl performance. His anti-deportation speech at the Grammy Awards angered MAGA. The photo may have been created and circulated with the intent to intensify the hatred towards Bad Bunny.

The singer’s all-Spanish-language album Debí Tirar Más Fotos recently won the Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Bad Bunny was pretty clear about his stance against ICE. During his speech, he stated, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out!” He stood up for all immigrants and said, “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens,” he added, “We are humans, and we are Americans.”

His speech upset President Trump and MAGA supporters, who were upset with him being invited to perform at the Super Bowl. Trump even went the extra mile by boycotting the Super Bowl by not attending the event.

It is quite easy to detect the AI in the photo. The flames appear artificial and detached from the flag. Bad Bunny hasn’t toured since January 25 and won’t resume his performances before February 13. USA Today has confirmed that the image has a SynthID watermark, which means that it was generated using AI.