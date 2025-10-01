Diana’s hairdresser says she felt ‘hurt’ after ‘smuggling’ in tabloids casting doubt on Harry’s paternity

Princess Diana was known for questioning and challenging royal practices when she was a part of the royal family. The princess broke the royal protocol several times whenever she deemed it was the right thing to do. The late royal’s hairdresser has now revealed how she “smuggled” tabloids into the Palace and broke a rule while doing so.

Diana’s former hairstylist shared how the princess would get her hairdresser to elude palace staff and get them to smuggle newspapers for her. Richard Dalton, who was her longtime hairdresser, came forward to also share how the royal would react to the news coverage.

Dalton revealed that the Princess of Wales wasn’t “allowed” to see tabloids during her stint as a royal. He went on to add how one of her hairdressers was given the task of smuggling the newspapers in. “Did I say that? They were smuggled in, but it’s not to do with me,” he adds.

He recalled how Diana would personally ask him if he could smuggle the papers in. “Nobody questioned it because nobody knew,” the hairdresser noted. Dalton also shared how the only hard part while smuggling the papers in was getting through security. He shared how, after it was “plain sailing,” after reached the pantry.

Dalton pointed out how the stories in the newspapers would often leave Diana “annoyed.” He shared how the royal would often flip through the pages as he was styling her hair. “She’d go, ‘Ugh,’ and then throw it to the side, ” he tells People.

“Then another one comes along and then [she’d go], ‘Ohhhhhh,’” he adds, revealing how the princess was always interested in knowing what the press was saying. Dalton shared how the speculation about Harry’s parentage was a sore topic for the Princess.

The rumors surrounding the speculation of who Harry’s biological father really was is what hurt Diana the most. “They always [went] on about, ‘Is Charles the father of Harry?’” Dalton shares. The hairstylist dismissed the speculation by adding, “Of course he is.”

The speculation stayed prominent, with many claiming that Diana’s horse riding instructor, James Hewitt, was Harry’s biological father. The main reasoning that birthed the theory was that Hewitt and the Prince both have red hair.

Dalton put an end to the theories by sharing that Harry’s hair comes from Diana’s side of the family. “Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, when I used to cut his hair, his hair was bright red,” he revealed.

The hairdresser also noted how Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah, also had red hair. He shared how he wasn’t in the “position” to actually reveal the piece of information.