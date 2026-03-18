The White House has officially made a counteroffer to congressional Democrats regarding the funding of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has been on a shutdown for almost two months now. This has heavily affected workers and services like airport security, with thousands losing their jobs.

Stalled talks between Democrats and Republicans are slowly progressing. However, no major update has yet been shared with the public. Earlier, the Democrats asked Republicans to agree to their new conditions for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The measures were taken after ICE agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens in separate incidents in Minnesota.

According to The Washington Post, in a letter to Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee, White House border czar Tom Homan and Legislative Director James Braid said they will meet the Democrats’ request. They have “offered to codify improved operational guidelines to its immigration enforcement operations.”

The counteroffer made by the White House includes more use of body cameras, limits on enforcement in sensitive areas like schools and churches, a requirement for agents to identify themselves, and recording regular reviews and audits.

Democrats continue to keep DHS shutdown as Americans in New Orleans and across the nation face HOURS long wait times at airports and our @TSA officers are forced to work without pay. It’s time for Democrats to END the DHS shutdown and stop holding the pay of more than 100,000… pic.twitter.com/E2xEC0474m — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2026

Reportedly, the White House believes that the Democrats’ proposal could weaken law enforcement and risk the safety of the nation. Meanwhile, Democrats complain about the White House not compromising on accountability.

The Washington Post reported that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is part of DHS, has been unable to pay employees their full check. More than 300 workers have quit their jobs so far.

On Tuesday, March 17, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) shared that Democrats are trying to move ahead with their latest offer. However, he also accused the White House of not getting on the same page with them regarding their two biggest demands: banning face masks and requiring warrants to enter private property.

🚨 CHAOS: Massive TSA lines form at Chicago O’Hare as DHS funding fight drags on, leaving travelers stuck and pressure building fast.pic.twitter.com/odnG1chbIB — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 17, 2026

Regarding the counteroffer, a White House official said, “The parties remain far apart, in large part, because the administration has put forward a five-part serious proposal that we are willing to engage in additional conversations on, but that has not been reciprocated in kind.”

The official also mentioned that the offer is a “good-faith attempt to try to come to a reasonable and expeditious conclusion.”

DHS has been able to function despite the prolonged shutdown, thanks to the influx of funding from the Republican tax and spending bill passed last year.