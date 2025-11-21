DHS Calls Protesters ‘Morons’ in Bizarre Rant; Netizens Slam the Department’s ‘Unprofessionalism’ Under Trump Administration

Users on X have been left fuming over the latest post by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The department took aim at the protests outside an ICE facility over the arrest of several immigrants. However, what shocked X users was the tonality of the post.

​The DHS called the immigrants “illegal aliens” and used an extremely harsh tone for the post, which was criticized as unprofessional and disturbing for the X users. The post stated, “Womp womp, cry all you want. These criminal illegal aliens aren’t getting released. Like clockwork, violent rioters have arrived at the Broadview ICE facility to demand the release of some of the worst human beings on planet earth [sic]. Get a job, you imbecilic morons.” Take a look at the post.

The Department of Homeland Security shared footage from NewsNation, which showed angry protestors outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, Illinois, in the post.

As soon as the post was shared, netizens lashed out at the DHS for the unscrupulous post. One user wrote, “Absolute shame that the United States of America Homeland Security is this unprofessional. America is eroding its brand online with posts like ‘Get a job, you imbecilic morons. ’”

​Another user also took a dig at US President Donald Trump. The post read, “Womp womp, cry all you want’ from the official US Homeland Security site. This is what Trump has done to decorum.”

​A netizen shared a brief post criticizing DHS for the harsh tweet. The post stated, “The Department of Homeland Security boldly tweeting like a 14-year-old who just discovered Monster Energy and fascism.” The netizen accused the department of not considering immigrants as humans. The post further called the department out for not protecting America but instead “protecting an empire of ego.”

Another user questioned the department whether they are not embarrassed by this tone of the post. A netizen went on to say, “Please consider using a professional tone that is fitting for an official government account.”

​A netizen slammed the DHS for using a bullying tone in the post. The comment stated, “You are supposed to represent the public. We expect you to behave like professionals. Not 7th-grade bullies, how embarrassing.”

​Another agitated user said, “This is a government account. This is the most unprofessional, extreme, childish account I have ever seen. Shame on all of you for behaving so badly and with such recklessness. Can’t wait for this fascist regime to be removed.”

​This is not the first time that an X post from the US Department of Homeland Security came under scrutiny of the netizens. Earlier, they had shared a post that was meant to appreciate President Donald Trump as the “last best hope of man on Earth.” However, they shared a clip of singer Lana Del Ray winking at the camera along with the same.

​This did not go unnoticed by the netizens, and the post received a lot of flak in no time. The ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer’s fans especially asked DHS to leave her “alone.” However, in their last post, the department continued to refer to the immigrants as “criminal illegal aliens” using a meme to mock them.