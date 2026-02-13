DHS Calls Out ICE Detainee After His Complaints About Dire Living Conditions in Detention Center

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently took to social media to call out an Irishman who compared the Texas ICE detention center to a concentration camp.

Seamus Culleton, who has been in the ICE detention center for over five months now, called the center a modern-day “concentration camp” and claimed that he was “cuffed and shackled.”

His comparison reportedly stemmed from the living conditions in crowded makeshift tents and limited food. However, the DHS mentioned that Culleton “chose” stay in detention despite getting his deportation order months ago.

Irish National held by ICE says detention center is a ‘modern day concentration camp’ pic.twitter.com/UKS1uPA9wZ — Tired Peasant (@HorrorGorl) February 11, 2026

“How gross. Calling detention facilities a concentration camp, yet this individual (who was in our country illegally for 16 years) CHOSE to stay in detention for 5 months after he was issued a final deportation order and given full due process,” the DHS wrote on X.

“Being in detention is a CHOICE — we encourage every illegal alien to take advantage of the CBP Home app to self-deport and have the opportunity to come back to our nation the RIGHT way,” they added.

They also shared audio from Culleton’s interview, where he criticized the living conditions of the detention center. He claimed they only get limited outside time, and called the facilities are filthy.

He also alleged that there’s “rampant sickness” in the facilities, and the detainees are only served three kid size meals. Culleton said he does not know how much more of these conditions he can take.

The Irishman has been living in the US since 2009. He is married to an American citizen, Tiffany Smyth, who hopes that her husband returns soon since they wished to get the green card the right way.

Smyth was unable to see her husband for months after his detention, as the Texas detention center did not have a video conferencing facility. They only spoke on the phone.

Absolute hell’: Irishman with valid US work permit held by ICE since September

Seamus Culleton has been in a detention facility in Texas for nearly five months despite having no criminal record

According to The Irish Star, Culleton was in the process of getting his marriage-based green card when he got detained in September. He only had one final interview due in November to get the approval.

Culleton’s attorney, Ogor Winnie Okoye, has argued that he should be released and given a chance to go through with the last interview. She said, “He can practically walk into the (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) office in Boston and get interviewed for his green card and get it.”

As per the attorney, Culleton does not have any criminal record, and his green card interview was scheduled for November, 2 months after his arrest.

They did reschedule it for December, but he could not attend due to being in detention. He was also not allowed to get interviewed via phone.