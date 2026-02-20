DHS Admits ‘Worst of the Worst’ Immigrant Website Packed With False Charges

Kristi Noem’s DHS acknowledged this week that its online database, which promotes arrests of what it calls the “worst of the worst” immigrants, included incorrect criminal allegations. A CNN review found hundreds of entries that did not match the serious offenses highlighted by the Trump administration.

DHS updated the website after CNN submitted questions about the listings. The site, created in December, shows names, mugshots, countries of origin, and arrest locations for about 25,000 people. It also lists crimes that DHS claims they were arrested for or convicted of. Many of these crimes initially tied to minor offenses like traffic violations, marijuana possession, or illegal reentry, a federal felony for returning to the United States after deportation.

A DHS spokesperson told CNN that “the charges against hundreds of immigrants listed on the website were described incorrectly” and blamed the errors on a “glitch” affecting about 5% of the entries. “Many of those listed for traffic offenses and illegal reentry, which is a felony, have additional crimes,” the spokesperson said. They added that DHS worked “to fix the issue.” The spokesperson stated Wednesday that the glitch had been “resolved” but did not explain what caused the incorrect descriptions.

The CNN review found that DHS represented thousands of people on the site as arrested for or convicted of serious offenses, including sex crimes and homicide, while other entries listed much less serious allegations. The publication mentioned that it could not independently verify the descriptions for each person named in the database.

The White House, DHS, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have promoted the site on social media as the administration drives an expanded immigration enforcement campaign. President Donald Trump urged officials to publicize arrests in a post last month on Truth Social. He said, “Show the numbers, names, and faces of the violent criminals, and show them NOW.”

Minnesota officials have accused DHS of overstating arrest totals during “Operation Metro Surge,” the immigration crackdown that the administration has conducted in the Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at a news conference last month, “This is no longer a simple misunderstanding.” He added, “At best, DHS fundamentally misunderstands Minnesota’s correctional system.” He stated, “At worst, it is pure propaganda, numbers released without evidence to create fear rather than inform the public.”

DHS rejected that characterization, writing in a statement, “All of these individuals have been arrested by ICE and placed in removal proceedings,” continuing, “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are not going to allow criminals to be released from jails and back into our communities,” the spokesperson added.

Former acting ICE director John Sandweg, who served during the Obama administration, said law enforcement agencies often publicize arrests. However, he argued the administration exaggerates how many detainees have serious public safety convictions. “The vast majority of so-called criminal aliens are individuals charged with or convicted of traffic offenses, DUIs, and immigration-related offenses,” Sandweg stated. Regarding the administration’s focus on violent offenders, he said, “That population is not out there. It’s just not there.”

The administration corrected a post after it mistakenly identified a man as convicted of a child sex crime, and the database’s arrest cities include places with facilities.