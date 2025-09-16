Detroit Mother Offers a Blanket to a Stranger When She Had None — Video Goes Viral as It Highlights Homelessness Crisis

Detroit is one of the cities with the highest poverty ratios in the country. Its issue with homelessness and unemployment has again captured national attention. This time, it was a heart-wrenching video of a homeless mother and her encounter with a kind stranger that caught people’s attention.

The video was posted by influencer and mental health advocate Zachery Dereniowski. In it, Dereniowski can be seen talking to Brienna, a 32-year-old single mother of two. Zachery met Brienna on the sidewalk of Detroit with her children, aged 5 and 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐢 (@mdmotivator)

While talking to Dereniowski, she told him how she ended up on the streets due to domestic abuse and poverty. She had no safety net, but her sheer resilience kept her going with the idea of providing a better life for her kids.

In the video, Brienna toldDereniowski that she has been homeless for two years now after she fled from an abusive relationship. She had lost both her parents and had no family left to support her or offer her a place to stay.

She also told him that her main goal right now was to collect enough money for nightly hotel rooms. It was a temporary solution, yet she needed $75 per night to offer a safe place for kids to sleep.

When Dereniowski asked her how much she had collected so far, it was just $8 in a 7-Eleven cup. This is the loudest example of why those who are homeless have a hard time escaping it. It also showed their day-to-day struggle to provide safety and food for their kids.

Domestic violence is among the leading causes of homelessness for women and children in the US. The National Network to End Domestic Violence reports that more than 50% of homeless women claim domestic abuse as the leading cause of their homelessness.

A woman escaping domestic violence, ended up on the streets with the clothes on her back and her dog. She has so far unsuccessfully navigated the social service system. Her dog used to sleep indoors, and this was clearly very traumatizing for him. pic.twitter.com/elAv2TvitE — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) June 30, 2025

Brienna’s case shows how one escapes the primary danger of domestic abuse to enter into the secondary threat of homelessness. Life on the street means a constant fear for safety, which is amplified if there are kids in the situation.

Dereniowski is known for his “giveback” content on social media. He initially approached Brienna and pretended to be homeless himself. However, when he returned 30 minutes later, he was carrying oatmeal and soda for her and her kids.

Despite her situation, Brienna then offered to share the meal with him. This moment struck viewers and showed the humanity and humility of those less fortunate.

Zachary asked Brienna if she had any dreams for herself and her kids. Brienna responded, “Work and just to keep us all together. I don’t drink. I don’t go to clubs, bars, or any of that. Being with my kids is more than anything.”

Dereniowski also gave her $1,000 which was enough to secure two weeks of shelter. He then set up a crowdfunding campaign for her where the donations had exceeded $614,000 as of Monday evening. This money would be enough for Brienna to purchase a home and provide long-term stability for her children.

This story definitely has a hopeful ending but there are hundreds, if not more, homeless people on the streets of Detroit who also deserve a chance at life. This should not be a responsibility of an influencer or a kind stranger.

This is a failure of government and federal planning. Lack of resources and high prices of amenities make it difficult for people to secure affordable housing, which in turn gives rise to homelessness.

“This woman should not have needed a viral video to secure safety for her children,” one activist commented online.

This is gutting and infuriating beyond words. A mother in Detroit, desperate for help, reached out *three times* to the city’s homeless response team—to no avail—before her two children froze to death in a van. The system abandoned them, as it does so many. pic.twitter.com/kqJgZa94Np — Brian Goldstone (@brian_goldstone) February 12, 2025

The video has sparked outrage among netizens. Many people have called on the lawmakers to expand housing and make it affordable. People are asking for employment opportunities to pull their families out of poverty and unsafe situations.

Brienna broke down on camera and it gutted the viewers. Her exhaustion and relief resonated with millions of views who were left with anger, heartbreak and sympathy for a single mother who was just trying to survive. Her story also serves as a reminder that homelessness is not always because of personal failures or bad decisions. Sometimes, the system fails the very people it is supposed to keep safe.

As one commenter put it, “She deserves every cent, but so do the thousands of mothers who aren’t lucky enough to meet a philanthropist with a camera.”