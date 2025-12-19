A young woman’s deeply personal account of regret and lasting medical harm is intensifying the national debate over gender procedures for minors as federal officials move forward with new restrictions aimed at protecting children. Chloe Cole, a transgender detransitioner who began medical transition as a child, has spoken in stark detail about the physical, emotional, and spiritual consequences she says followed irreversible gender-related medical interventions, placing her gender story at the center of policy changes announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Chlo Cole began transgender medical transition at just 12 years old after being diagnosed with gender dysphoria. As a minor, she was placed on puberty blockers, later given cross-sex hormones, and ultimately underwent transgender surgical procedures that permanently altered her body. Now in her early twenties, she says those decisions, made while she was still developing mentally and emotionally, have resulted in lifelong complications that she was never adequately warned about.

“Never stop fighting for them.” Chloe Cole shared a powerful reminder on Friday’s program for every parent and grandparent walking through the pain of a child’s gender transition: love them, pray for them, and never give up. Redemption is always possible. God’s truth is still… pic.twitter.com/pJBdRpJYbc — FlashPoint Army (@flashpointarmy) October 13, 2025

“As soon as gender was in the picture, none of my doctors or psychologists asked the real questions that they should have,” Cole said. “The entire focus was on my feelings and what I wanted rather than what I really needed in that moment.” She explained that deeper issues in her life were never meaningfully explored once her discomfort was framed solely through a transgender lens.

Chloe Cole has described ongoing physical pain and medical complications, including failed skin grafts and the need for daily bandaging following transgender surgery. “As an adult, I am now grieving,” Col said, explaining that the emotional toll from transgender procedures has been just as severe as the physical one. Chloe has stated that she was repeatedly assured as a child that the transgender treatments were safe and reversible, while the risks were minimized or ignored altogether.

NEW: Chloe Cole, who detransitioned when she was a teenager, praises the Trump administration’s efforts to protect children: “Every boy and every girl deserves to be loved the way that they were beautifully created in their mother’s womb.” pic.twitter.com/CXiB1iCBti — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 18, 2025

What she truly needed at that time, Cole said, was not medical intervention but affirmation and support. She explained that she was a tomboy who struggled to fit traditional expectations of femininity, a reality she now sees as entirely normal. She said she needed to be loved and affirmed for how God created her, “as a young and yet tomboyish little girl,” rather than encouraged to alter her body to resolve emotional distress.

Chloe Cole also said her doctors emphasized only the perceived benefits of transgender treatment, such as halting female puberty and using testosterone to promote body hair growth, increased musculature, and altered fat distribution. She maintains that the long-term consequences were never explained in a way a child could truly comprehend. “There was nothing they could say to me that would make me understand the gravity of what I was about to go through, because I was still growing up,” Chloe Cole said. “I had very little experience in the world, and I simply would not be mature enough to be equipped to undergo such a life-changing procedure in every way.”

Her testimony comes as RFK Jr. announced new federal actions aimed at limiting or ending what the Donald Trump administration describes as invasive and irreversible gender procedures for minors. The transgender measures focus on restricting puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for children, particularly within federally funded or regulated healthcare systems. Officials say the goal is to prioritize child safety, informed consent, and evidence-based medicine.

“This is not medicine, it is malpractice,” Kennedy said while outlining the transgender policy direction. RFK Jr. argued that children lack the developmental capacity to consent to irreversible transgender medical decisions and that the federal government has a duty to intervene when vulnerable populations are at risk of permanent harm.

Supporters of the new transgender restrictions point to detransitioners like Chloe Cole as evidence that the medical system moved too quickly in treating childhood distress with pharmaceuticals and surgery. They argue that children experiencing discomfort with their bodies often need time, counseling, family support, and reassurance rather than transgender medical intervention.

Chloe Cole has become one of the most prominent voices urging caution. She has said she does not oppose compassion for children struggling with identity, but believes irreversible treatments should never be offered to minors. She has repeatedly called on doctors and policymakers to listen to detransitioners and reconsider whether current transgender standards truly protect children.

As the new federal rules move forward, Chloe Cole’s story has added a powerful human dimension to a debate often dominated by politics and ideology. Her transgender experience, combined with RFK Jr.s policy push, is forcing a broader reckoning over how far medicine should go when the patient is a child — and whether the system has failed to protect those most in need of care.