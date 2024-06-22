Despite His Crude Remark, Arianne Zucker Claims Trump’s Presidency was 'Great': "Pockets Felt Better"

Soap star Arianne Zucker recently shared her thoughts on Donald Trump's presidency. Despite being at the center of the controversial 2005 tape— when Trump suggested, "grab them by the p****"— she had some positive things to say about him.

The tape caused a stir during the 2016 election. It featured Trump and TV host, Billy Bush, making lewd comments about Zucker as she approached their bus.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin C. Cox

Zucker, known for her role on Days of Our Lives, discussed Trump's controversial statements on a recent episode of the Miss Understood podcast, which aired on Thursday and included Rachel Uchitel.

She said, "Everybody has spoken poorly about somebody in their lifetime. I don't care who you are, everybody has, it's just people get caught on camera doing it...Unfortunately, that happens all the time." She compared it to things guys might say at a frat party. "It sounds like something my fraternity guys, I know, would say."

The actress felt the media blew the incident out of proportion. She believed they just wanted to hurt Trump's chances in the election. "I mean, the biggest thing was to get Trump off the ballot...I was like, that is not my job," Zucker stated, as per The Daily Mail.

Arianne Zucker talks about Trump on the

Miss Understood Podcast#DAYS pic.twitter.com/6d1a8XoLUN — Monika (@monika_313) June 17, 2024

While not condoning Trump's behavior, Zucker praised parts of his presidency and argued that he had some great policies. "I think there were things…that I felt were really great."

She quipped, "I'm sure our pockets felt a little bit better four years ago than they do now. I know mine did." She tried to stay neutral on matters of politics, opining there was 'weaponization' happening in both camps.

Whatever became of Arianne Zucker, who infamously awaited Donald Trump as he exited the bus during THAT Access Hollywood episode? pic.twitter.com/kzVMZBoW0L — Howard Prince (@Howodd69) May 13, 2024

Her comments come at an interesting time in her career. Zucker recently left Days of Our Lives after 25 years. She is now in a legal battle with the show's producers having filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against them in February. The suit names executive producer, Ken Corday, and former director, Albert Alarr.

Zucker claims she faced punishment for speaking out against Alarr's behavior and alleged that her salary was cut and her contract not renewed. Alarr left the show last summer after an investigation into his conduct. However, he has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

The production company also released a statement. It read, “The allegations in Ms. Zucker’s lawsuit are without merit. Corday Productions offered to renew Ms. Zucker’s contract including offering her a pay increase.

Rejecting Ms. Zucker’s counteroffer does not constitute retaliation. Complaints about Mr. Alarr’s on-set behavior were promptly investigated. Corday Productions fully cooperated with the impartial investigation and subsequently terminated Mr. Alarr,” The TV Insider reported.

Meanwhile, as the 2024 election approaches, Trump is the likely Republican nominee, facing off against President Joe Biden.