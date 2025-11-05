Deportations Explode Under Trump’s Return – ICE Crackdown Sends Shockwaves Through Connecticut

The main theme of Donald Trump’s campaign was a crackdown on illegal immigration. He promised the largest immigration enforcement effort in U.S. history. This is one promise he has been able to keep, even when he could not fulfill the Epstein files.

There were several cases in which the location could not be verified but even in those cases some evidence points out that it’s in Connecticut. The data only covers the period from September 2023 to July 2025, but it is alarming as more and more people are getting deported under Trump’s rule.

The data is part of the nonprofit Deportation Data Project that gives details about the arrests and detentions. According to the data, ICE made more arrests in Trump’s first seven months than during any comparable period under President Biden.

Between Jan. and July, they made 500 arrests since Trump took the president’s role. The total number of arrests may be around 138,104 according to the documented data but it could be more. Even after July, it is estimated that more arrests took place as a part of ICE’s operation broken trust.



They arrested 65 in Fairfield County alone. Another issue that these reports suggest is that ICE is moving people arrested in Connecticut to Louisiana facilities. In some cases, they are also sent to other locations. ICE held around 300 people who were arrested in Connecticut in Plymouth County and Cumberland County, Maine.

Other detention facilities are in Berlin, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Some were also sent to Alexandria, Louisiana, the same facility that has been in the news for neglect and overcrowding. Advocates have long raised concerns about poor conditions in these detention centers.

SAMFORD, CONNECTICUT — ICE and FBI agents brutally abduct a man in the courthouse parking garage (Video Cred: Wondermerchant on IG). pic.twitter.com/xSMWKLHRuO — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) October 30, 2025



Another link in the report points towards the excessive deportation happening in Connecticut right after Trump took office. In December 2024 there were just 20 people who were deported from there but the number rose to 12,000 in March. Needless to say, it has been high throughout July, leading to a significant increase in the number of people deported.

The data also reveals ICE deported people to Ecuador(80), the most, and then Guatemala(68) and Mexico(61) in July alone. Besides, this data does not include anyone who self-deported to these countries during this time span.