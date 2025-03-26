“Deport Melania”—Democratic Lawmaker Sparks Outrage Over Trump’s Immigration Policies

Ever since Donald Trump took office and implemented his deportation policy, many US citizens have been arrested.

There is no due process, and ICE is picking up people randomly. Even those with Green cards are not safe. In recent events, a couple who lived in the US for 35 years has been deported. Their three daughters, who were born in the US, are too shocked to do anything. A family of 5 with sick kids undergoing medical treatment has been deported.

ICE is even capturing tourists and putting them in detention centers. Tourists who are visiting only for a few days are being detained in chains. There is no scope for due process or for talking to lawyers.

This has justifiably made people very angry and scared, too. Aside from ruining the image of the nation, there is a fear of uncertainty.

People are on the street, and they want answers. Among these loud voices is Rep Maxine Waters.

Rep Maxine was participating in a march against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. During that march, the Democratic lawmaker proposed that the president should think about deporting his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Rep Maxine Waters suggests deporting First Lady Melania Trump. "We don't know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a LOOK," Waters said.

Ms. Maxine Waters said that when Trump discusses birthright, he intends to undermine the Constitution. He undermines the guarantee that people born in this country have the right to remain in the country. This guarantee has been provided regardless of whether their parents are undocumented.

She also added that perhaps he should start by looking at Melania Trump. He should look at her if he wants to start searching so thoroughly to find people who were born here.

Melania Trump's "Einstein" VISA has surfaced, confirming that Trump bought his wife's citizenship.

Melania gained American citizenship in 2006. She came on an Einstein Visa, which is reserved for people who are extraordinary in their field. Her parents got their citizenship through her.

Rep Maxine Waters went on to say that it is not known whether or not her parents were documented. The audience applauded at her remarks during the rally in Los Angeles.

The congresswoman’s comments from Saturday went viral among conservatives. Many surrogate accounts for different Republicans got up in arms against these. One of the parody accounts for Tom Homan also commented.

Tom Homan is known as the Border Czar for Donald Trump, and he is very much interested in deporting anyone who doesn’t look like him.

Maxine Waters is now calling for Melania Trump, an American citizen, to be deported for standing against her! Is anyone really surprised? Democrats are anti American POS traitors.



The parody account ended up calling Democrats traitors who are anti-American.

Apparently, they didn’t take it kindly that Rep Maxine Waters was asking for deportation of the first lady. All the while, Homan has been sending people to El Salvador prison without even confirming if people were criminals or not.

Over the weekend, Waters criticized several of the president’s executive orders. Among these was the one that prohibited birthright citizenship.

The directive aims to restrict birthright citizenship to individuals born to parents who are either legally in the United States or on temporary non-immigrant visas, excluding those born to illegal immigrant parents.

The Democratic legislator addressed hundreds of people who marched to the VA hospital on Wilshire Boulevard. March was in protest of Elon Musk‘s DOGE’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal government.

Maxine Waters said that they were there because they would not allow Trump, his co-president Elon Musk, or anyone else to overthrow the United States Constitution.