Department of Justice Calls Out Washington Attorney General for Allegedly Threatening Journalists

The Department of Justice accused Washington Attorney General Nicholas Brown of threatening journalists after he alleged that the media is harassing those of Somali descent, including minors, amid the ongoing Minnesota fraud scandal.

As of December 31, federal prosecutors have charged nearly 100 individuals in connection with a fraud investigation tied to Minnesota social-services programs that include child care, food, autism programs, and housing. Many of the defendants, including the roughly 60 that have been convicted so far, are Somali-American.

Brown said that his office is communicating with Washington’s state department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding claims that the daycare providers are being harassed.

“Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation,” Brown wrote on X. “Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior.”

My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking.

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, immediately cautioned journalists against listening to Brown, who was elected to his position last November.

“ANY state official who chills or threatens to chill a journalist’s 1A rights will have some ‘splainin to do,” Dhillon wrote. “@CivilRights takes potential violations of 18 USC § 242 seriously!”

Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Jesus Osete quoted Dhillon’s response and included a link to the Justice Department’s website, where journalists could file a report if needed.

Brown’s X post remained live as of publication.

As of publication, there have been no reported instances of media members being arrested, punished, or harmed for investigating the allegations of fraud. New York Post reporters Steven Vago and Chris Nesi traveled to Minneapolis this week and said that an employee at the Quality Learing Center (which has since been renamed to the Quality Learning Center) cursed at them.

“Don’t [expletive] come to this area,” the employee allegedly told them. “Get the [expletive] out of here.”

Brown received further significant pushback on social media, with some — including The Post Milennial’s Andy Ngo — questioning why a government official would threaten journalists for trying to correctly report a story.

“It is the duty of journalists to visit taxpayer-funded nonprofits and businesses to investigate where you have failed,” Ngo replied. “The journalists have documented their visits on camera and there is no harassing or threatening behavior. You are trying to threaten journalists by telling people to call police with false allegations of a hate crime.”

The fraud scheme also allegedly involves $300 million in food programs, $220 million tied to fake autism programs, and an estimated $302 million in housing subsidies. State officials have denied allegations of fraud.