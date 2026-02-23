Dennis Quaid Gushes About Donald Trump — “He’s Really Genuine”

Entertainment

Dennis Quaid claims that he is on the side of 'common sense'.

Dennis Quaid gushes about Donald Trump during a recent podcast.
Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid recently shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump. He praised the president during a recent episode of a podcast with evangelical pastor Greg Laurie. The two discussed their recent encounters with Trump and offered glowing remarks.

During Quaid’s appearance on the podcast, he recalled an interaction with Trump and shared his impression of him. The conversation began with Laurie bringing up his most recent meeting with the president.

Laurie said Trump was “very personable,” adding that he was pleasant to be around. Laurie also commented on Trump’s sense of humor and said the president was a good listener and a “surprisingly approachable person.”

Quaid appeared to agree with the pastor and also praised Trump, chiming in that the president is an approachable person. The actor said, “He’s really funny. And really, really genuine.”

The Hollywood actor said Trump would not be president if he weren’t genuine. Quaid paused for a moment to carefully consider his words and then explained that his supporters, or voters, understood that Trump has their “very best interests” at heart.

Laurie pointed out that Trump technically did not have to enter politics in the first place because he was already part of an influential and wealthy community. He was also reportedly successful in business before launching his MAGA campaign.

Laurie and Quaid both agreed that Trump sacrificed a lot for politics. Since Trump first ran for president, he has faced backlash from critics and online users. In the aftermath of recent events, including the fatal Minneapolis shootings, tariffs, alleged attempts to influence other countries and threats of war against Iran, Trump has remained under scrutiny.

Trump has been in the hot seat for quite some time. With that being said, Laurie and Quaid added that Trump did not have to give up a life largely free of political backlash. They said he made a difficult choice to “do something” for America.

Quaid continued to praise Trump for carrying out plans he has allegedly discussed for 40 years about making America great again. Quaid said, “He’s been talking about it for 40 years, ever since he was on television.”

Quaid also praised Trump’s energy, saying, “He’s really got it—he’s really got a lot of energy.” Whether Quaid was referring to Trump’s passion and motivation to become president or his overall personality remains unclear.

Moving on, Quaid vaguely discussed his political stance, claiming that he was on the side of “common sense.” The Hollywood actor explained, “I think I lean more conservative in my head. But I’m just for common sense.”

When things stop making sense, will Quaid continue to vouch for Trump, or will he switch sides? That is yet to be seen. For now, Quaid has called Trump his “favorite president” and seemingly continues to support the president’s MAGA campaign.

