Democrats To Consider 'Blitz Primary' to Replace Joe Biden From 2024 Campaign

Joe Biden’s recent dull debate performance has sent shockwaves through Democratic circles— strategists, lawmakers, donors, and voters alike. This has intensified ongoing worries about his age and mental capabilities to win against former President Donald Trump. In light of the same, as per HuffPost, two Democrats came up with an ingenious idea— enlisting celebrities to back a rapid primary process if Biden withdraws from the race before the elections in November.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Rosa Brooks and Ted Dintersmith have given a proposal, a copy of which CNBC obtained. Semafor was the first to break the news. The plan suggests that Biden should bow out of the race by mid-July before the August convention. It outlines a 'blitz primary' where potential Democratic candidates would submit their bids, and delegates at the Democratic National Convention would cut the list down to six finalists, as reported by CNBC.

Report: 'Well-Connected' Democrats Float 'Blitz Primary' Plan to Replace Biden, Would Enlist Taylor Swift - Breitbart pic.twitter.com/wYd26cZXw6 — Ian Hansen 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IanHansenFeed) July 8, 2024

Pop star Taylor Swift with her massive fanbase, and Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (to usher Black support), and comedian Stephen Colbert have been suggested as potential moderators for candidate forums to increase voter engagement. This plan requires delegates to cast their votes for the final nominee at the DNC. Dintersmith said in an email, "We know we are not in any position to define what actually happens, but we are so encouraged by the uniform reaction: 'Wow! If something along these lines happened, America would be lifted from our current doldrums.'" Additionally, Brooks said, “The tone has very much been, ‘Oh, my God, this is probably impossible, but what a great idea.'”

She continued, "It's gone, in a few days from, 'Oh, this would be so great if only it could happen, but it probably can't,' to 'Why can't it?'" In reaction to the reports by Semafor and CNBC, a Biden campaign spokesperson emphasized the president's recent decisions. They highlighted that July had seen the strongest grassroots fundraising start of any month in the campaign's history. Additionally, they referenced Biden's remarks during his visit to Wisconsin as a testament where he had asserted, "I'm not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work. I'm staying in the race, and I will beat Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, Rep. Melanie Stansbury said, “Joe Biden is our president. He is the Democratic nominee and we’re going to fight like hell to get him reelected." According to HuffPost, Stansbury shared that she saw enthusiasm whenever she highlighted Biden and his achievements at political events. “I think people understand what a consequential president he has been and they are more motivated than ever to get back out there, to get on the campaign trail." Rep. Hank Johnson also affirmed that Biden still has his backing, along with the support of many others in the group.