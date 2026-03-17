Democrats Take The Fight To Mar-a-Lago, Campaign In Florida House District 87

Democratic hopeful Emily Gregory has struck at the heart of the Republican apparatus, at Mar-a-Lago. She is a public health professional and small business owner who is running against Trump-backed Jon Maples, a financial advisor. The two will face off in a special election on March 24.

Gregory’s campaign is part of a wider push by Democrats to flip state legislative seats, including Florida House District 87. This district is particularly important to the current Republican administration because Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is located there.

🚨ALL HANDS ON DECK

Get out and VOTE for Emily Gregory in FL HD 87! Early voting is open daily 10am-7pm until March 22nd. Election Day is March 24th. Remember, a Democrat was elected to Boca Raton Mayor for the first time in 30 years by ONE VOTE. Every vote matters. This… pic.twitter.com/VsBQOgQoKv — Jennifer Jenkins (@Jenkins4Florida) March 15, 2026

Mar‑a‑Lago has long served as a base of operations for Donald Trump away from the White House. A makeshift situation room was set up on the estate for Trump to view the opening moments of Operation Epic Fury, the military operation currently being conducted in Iran.

So far, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has successfully flipped 28 state legislative seats. This push began after Trump took office for his second term, winning the election against Kamala Harris. While Democrats have been able to flip seats, Republicans have failed to make similar gains.

Emily Gregory is campaigning on affordability, which has become a popular issue as many Americans say they have not seen how Trump’s policies have reduced prices. Trump claims that he has brought down prices of key products, but affordability remains a problem for constituents across the country. Other issues Gregory has highlighted include housing, health care, and ICE action in the region. Trump’s immigration and customs enforcement services have faced significant backlash from citizens, especially after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

3 Americans murdered by ICE Nazis since New Year’s Eve….Keith Porter, Renee Good, Alex Pretti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AZVg7an9Oo — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 25, 2026

Heather Williams, the president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, has boasted about not only democrats winning over red constituencies, but also taking the fight to the Republicans right in the President’s preferred backyard.

It is important that the momentum from these victories carries over to the midterm elections. Here, Democrats wish to reclaim a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Currently, Republicans hold an overwhelming majority in the House, while they have a one-seat majority in the Senate. This still makes the Senate a worthy battleground for Democrats, given that there is enough power to administer filibusters as and when required.