Democrats Sweep Minnesota’s Twin Seats as Trump-Ordered ICE Crackdown Continues to Haunt the State

The ICE crackdown in Minnesota has reached the harshest point ever since it began. Cases of violence and random profiling have increased significantly, with people feeling unsafe to even step out of their homes.

Amid the ongoing chaos, Democrats reportedly witnessed a sweeping victory as they won two special elections for the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The timing of their success aligns with the strong grip of the Trump administration in ensuring that the ICE crackdown continues to take place in the state.

According to Newsweek, Democratic candidate Meg Luger-Nikolai won House District 64A on Tuesday. She bagged more than 95 percent of the total votes. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent could only go as far as 4.4 percent.

On the other hand was Shelly Buck, who served as the former President of Prairie Island Indian Community’s Tribal Council. She won the election for House District 47A with another whopping 97.6 percent of the available votes.

Democrats win today’s two Minnesota special elections, bringing State House back to a tie! 🔥🔥 Democrats are projected to win special elections for 2 Minnesota House seats, bringing partisan control in the lower chamber back to a tie, according to Decision Desk HQ. — Anarie Whit (@anarie_wit) January 28, 2026

As the Democrats rise to power in Minnesota, it only means that the lower chamber will now be housing an equal partisan split. The Republicans will have to work in coordination with them.

While the results of the election are out, it must be remembered that it occurred at a time when intense federal immigration enforcement has become the ultimate weapon of the Trump administration.

So far, thousands of arrests have been made and two incidents of fatal shooting of innocent civilians have sparked widespread outrage.

​The victory of the Democrats denied every chance of Republicans to hold a majority in the Minnesota House, and only a tense legislative session can be expected to ensue next.

The results have highlighted the confidence over Democratic support in blue districts while illegal immigrants continue to be hunted down. Reports suggest that it is also being viewed as a staunch rebuke against Trump’s immigration policies and making space to draw up state-level resistance.

​Coming back to the drop in approval ratings for Republicans, the primary cause of the same can be credited to the two recent controversial shootings at the hands of ICE agents.

People like Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti had been just echoing their voice against the crackdown affecting people’s lives, but ended up becoming victims themselves.

Thus, these decisions have rightfully changed voter sentiments and reflect a deep protest of whatever has been going on so far.

Of course the democrats will win especially with everything that’s going on in minnesota right now that’s why trump wants the voter rolls 🙄 — new jersey born and raised taurus rules (@moneychase_85) January 28, 2026

For instance, Senator Bill Cassidy recently commented on the matter and stated how federal agencies like ICE and DHS have now lost their credibility completely.

In his words, “The credibility of ICE and D.H.S. is at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth.”

​Meanwhile, the control of both legislative chambers is expected to be hotly debated in November this year. At the moment, since the house is tied, both parties will work jointly.

While Democrats have agreed that they will look into matters, including the statewide fraud scandal case. On the other hand, several Republicans agree that they have lost respect from the people, especially because of the ICE harassment that has been flagged off by themselves.