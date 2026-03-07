Democratic Senator Calls for Perjury Investigation Into Kristi Noem Over DHS Spending Claims

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing accusations of possible perjury from a Democratic senator.

On Thursday, Senator Richard Blumenthal said he would request the committee to examine whether the former Homeland Security Secretary lied to Congress at a hearing this week, about her senior adviser Corey Lewandowski’s role in approving Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending, The Guardian reported.

“Her firing doesn’t absolve her or relieve her of potential liability for perjury. We are going to pursue an investigation of the evidence that she lied, because it relates to corruption in the administration,” he said.

NEW: Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) & Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) launch review of $220 million taxpayer-funded Dept of Homeland Security ad campaign w/ Kristi Noem Senators seek records about “circumstances surrounding the awarding of this lucrative, no-bid contract that ultimately… pic.twitter.com/7yhhNABqXK — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 6, 2026

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut asked Kristi Noem whether Blumenthal, her senior adviser, whom she also described as a “special government employee” working for the White House, could be considered to have a contracting role.

In response, Noem firmly denied, saying, “No.” “Does Corey Lewandowski have a role in approving contracts, and if so, what is that role?” Blumenthal asked.

“His role is as a special government employee, and special government employees work for the White House and the administration. There are thousands of them,” said Noem in response. “So, he does have a role,” he pressed. “No,” Noem replied.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, the U.S. Senator sent a letter to the 54-year-old, arguing that evidence suggested her “testimony was false.” “DHS records show that Mr. Lewandowski has personally approved contracts at DHS, including, but not limited to, a multimillion-dollar contract. And current and former DHS employees have stated that Mr. Lewandowski’s signature is a green light for money to be transmitted to contractors,” he wrote.

The Democratic senator continued, writing, “The law requires and Congress expects witnesses to provide complete and truthful testimony. There are criminal penalties for knowingly and willfully making materially false statements or representations to Congress. Accordingly, I demand that you amend your testimony to clarify your previous answer, including a full explanation of Mr. Lewandowski’s role at DHS, and provide the basis for your apparent false statement on the record.”

​However, according to documents reviewed by Politico and The Wall Street Journal, Lewandowski appeared to be involved in approving several six-figure contracts to DHS agencies. Per The Guardian, last year, DHS approved a $250,000 public affairs contract to American Made Media Company, with professional ties to Lewandowski.

The posting listed the next day and required that the winning firm demonstrate “an established track record of promoting Trump administration policies in the media.” DHS awarded the contract to American Made Media Company (AMMC) LLC, just four days after the listing was posted.

Blumenthal’s accusations against Kristi Noem come as Trump announced she will become the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.”

He also suggested that United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, take her place as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS).

The change will take effect on March 31, 2026, the President added on Truth Social on Thursday, March 5. Reacting to Trump’s decision, Blumenthal called it “well-earned.”

Kristi Noem’s firing is well-earned. The atrocities she oversaw, the falsehoods she peddled, & the corruption she committed—all richly deserve her discharge. President Trump should have made it explicit, rather than disguising it with another position of public trust. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 5, 2026

