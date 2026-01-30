Democratic Rep. Humiliated After Protester Hands Him Diaper: “For When You Pee Yourself in Front of Donald Trump”

Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi recently encountered a bizarre moment when his speech was interrupted by a protester who presented the politician with an adult diaper. The incident is linked to the growing unrest in Minnesota and different states across the country, where protests against ICE violence have not ceased yet. Moreover, with the killing of innocent people like Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by the agents, many people remain outraged.

Returning to the confrontation on January 27, a protester flashed an adult diaper in front of Suozzi, who had just taken to the stage and was about to begin speaking. The man made the sarcastic presentation while walking towards Suozzi. He suggested that Suozzi should use the diaper, especially in moments when he becomes afraid of speaking up in front of Donald Trump. For those unfamiliar, Suozzi had voted for a DHS spending bill that included increased funding for ICE.

​The protestor from Climate Defense said, “Tom Suozzi, I know you voted to increase ICE funding. So I wanted to get something for you. This is an adult diaper for when you pee yourself in front of Donald Trump. You’re the type of leader we need right now, someone who soils themselves when the fascists are at our door.”

​Given the hyper-charged political atmosphere, the man was swiftly followed by another protester who then gifted a knee pad to the Democratic representative, which can help him to ‘blow Donald Trump’, indicating subservience to the U.S. President. Protesters continued to hurl statements against the politician, including one person shouting, “Tell Renee Good you made a mistake, tell Alex Pretti you made a mistake in expanding funding of ICE”.

NEW: Activists trolled LI Dem Rep Tom Suozzi last night at an event in his district, bringing him a diaper and knee pads as a criticism of Suozzi’s vote to increased funding for ICE last week. Suozzi, one of seven House Dems to vote for the DHS spending bill, said after federal… pic.twitter.com/XnFMssXHEU — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) January 28, 2026

Meanwhile, a protester claimed that people would only remain safe in the streets if they aligned themselves with white supremacists. Another man even began to read out the countless names of victims who had lost their lives to ICE violence so far. However, the particular person was removed from the premises before finishing.

​Once the town hall was restored to peace after removing all the protesters, the Democratic Representative offered a curt response, saying, “Thank you”. His shocking remark left many fuming about his political leanings. Interestingly, Tom Suozzi had already issued an apology note over his inability to prevent the particular DHS bill from being passed in the first place.

​In a Facebook post on Monday, Suozzi addressed all the backlash against him and suggested that it had forced him to reconsider his vote on the matter. He wrote, “I failed to view the DHS funding vote as a referendum on the illegal and immoral conduct of ICE in Minneapolis. I hear the anger from my constituents, and I take responsibility for that. I have long been critical of ICE’s unlawful behavior, and I must do a better job demonstrating that.”

HUGE UPDATE: we confronted Congressman Tom Suozzi. He is one of seven Democrats casting the decisive votes to increase ICE funding by $10,000,000,000. Hideous, grotesque, fascist-loving coward, this man has blood on his hands. We will not forgive and we will not forget. pic.twitter.com/VKnibB4ke7 — Mohammad Javid (@PhyuLay60937915) January 30, 2026

The Congressman, then in his post, called out the Trump administration for immediately stopping the unlawful ICE crackdown in Minnesota. He pointed at the already evident violence that was unfolding with the presence of the federal agents. Tom referenced the Alex Pretti case, where an innocent ICU nurse’s life was taken by the agents.

Demanding some sort of accountability, he further wrote, “The senseless and tragic murder of Alex Pretti underscores what happens when untrained federal agents operate without accountability. The administration must immediately end ‘Operation Metro Surge’ and ICE’s occupation of Minneapolis that has sown chaos, led to tragedy, and undermined experienced local law enforcement.”