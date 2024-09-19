Democrat Shocks Viewers by Urging Trump’s Would-Be Assassins to ‘Take That Shot’ on Live TV

Donald Trump has become the victim of two shocking assassination attempts in less than two months. This has only raised concern about his safety and also sparked other discussions on political violence in the US. The recent attacks have been condemned by some of the leading democrats in the country, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. However, a Democrat from Louisiana caused chaos by calling into a live TV broadcast. During a Washington Journal C-SPAN segment, the person urged potential attackers to "take that shot" at Trump.

Host John McArdle introduced Willie from Louisiana on the show. As reported by the Daily Mail, Willie said, "Good morning. I just want to say I’m a very patriotic American. I did 20 years in the military, two tours in Vietnam, wounded in 1966, and went back '68.' I look at myself, and to see we let this man Trump destroy America. And I look at it and say well these two people had to step up and take that shot." McArdle was shocked and quickly cut off the caller’s warning. The host asked, "I’m sorry, Willie. You’re not advocating violence, are you?" Willie responded, "Not violence. I’m talking about defending my country."

Republicans are reacting to the second assassination attempt with anger and unfounded accusations. Rep. Mike Waltz said, “This rhetoric against President Trump, this narrative that he will be the next dictator, that he is the next Hitler coming, it has got to stop. Enough is enough. And when you have this narrative coming from the left, from [the] media, from elected officials, even, that Trump has to be stopped by any means necessary, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that these people are being radicalized and taking action like this," as reported by Politico.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote on X, “They are going to keep trying to kill Trump. This is only the beginning. This stops only when we win in November.” Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters are calling for more security for the former president. Meanwhile, Ronald Rowe from the Secret Service addressed the incident following the arrest of the suspected would-be assassin. He said, "We need to get out of a reactive model and get to a readiness model." He added, "There could be another geopolitical event that could put the United States into a kinetic conflict, or some other, some other issue."

"It may result in additional responsibilities and protectees of the United States Secret Service," the acting director continued. Rowe further said, "We don't have an alternative. Success – we have to have it every day. We cannot have failures. And in order to do that, we're going to have some hard conversations with Congress, and we're going to achieve that." Following the second assassination attempt on Trump, Biden revealed that he had instructed his team to guarantee that the Secret Service has all the resources, and protective measures needed to safeguard the former president.