Delta Passenger Who Tried to Open the Airplane Door Mid-flight, Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison

There’s almost always something interesting happening on a Delta Flight. From impromptu performances to proposals. However, there have been some scary incidents causing passengers to de-board their flight. In some cases, there are those who instigate mid-air fights, have meltdowns, and then get arrested and imprisoned. Such was the case for Mario Nikprelaj.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Iowa revealed details from July 17, 2025 – the day the incident took place. It appeared to be a normal day for passengers and the staff of the Delta Connection Flight 3612 heading to Detroit from Omaha. However, passengers were still wary of the Michigan resident since he had reportedly made “rude and disruptive” remarks against them.

Just before the flight could depart, Nikprelaj refused to put on his seat belt and gave the flight crew a hard time. But after a lengthy effort by a flight attendant, he finally agreed to buckle up. However, his meltdown was only just the beginning. During the flight’s ascent, the 24-year-old began interrupting staff while they were working.

He reportedly kept removing his seat belt on purpose and rudely asked someone to put it back on. This disrupted not only the crew but also nearby passengers. After he wasn’t being entertained, he flipped the middle finger at the 80-year-old flight attendant, got up from his seat, and poked her in the chest.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Michigan resident also issued a death threat to the flight attendant. After remaining patient, she warned him of legal consequences if his behavior continued. This appeared to calm the restless passenger, who later seemed to fall asleep after the heated exchange.

While he was napping, flight attendants began offering food and beverages when the unexpected happened. Several passengers pressed the emergency button and claimed Nikprelaj was attempting to open the emergency door. Any such attempt would inevitably lead to legal action unless there is an actual emergency.

Nikprelaj’s manic meltdown didn’t end there. When the 80-year-old flight attendant intervened once again, he became even more aggressive. He pushed her away, cussed, and once more issued a death threat.

Upon being asked to help, a few passengers jumped in to diffuse the situation. However, their attempts were also unsuccessful because he got “belligerent” with them. During all of this chaos, the Captain of the plane made an emergency landing at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Even during their descent, the passenger began parading up and down the pathway of the plane, shirtless. Little did he know that Cedar Rapids police officers were waiting to arrest him. After officials boarded the plane for Nikprelaj’s arrest, they searched him and found a bottle of Xanax with 41 pills inside. Later on, it was found that the pills didn’t belong to him.

For his actions, Nikprelaj was sentenced to 18 months in prison without parole by Cedar Rapids Judge Leonard T Strand. After his release from prison, he’s also been ordered to serve a 2-year supervised release.