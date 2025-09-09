Decomposing Body Discovered in Abandoned Tesla Registered to Popular Singer

A horrifying discovery in Hollywood has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world: a decomposing body, found inside a Tesla registered to buzzing singer D4vd.

On Monday afternoon, workers at a tow yard in Hollywood were alerted to a foul odor emanating from a 2023 black Tesla sitting in the lot for several days. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they opened the front trunk to reveal human remains wrapped in plastic and crammed into a bag. The car was quickly swarmed by investigators and cordoned off with crime-scene tape.

The vehicle is registered to David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter who exploded online with emotional hits like Here with Me and Romantic Homicide. He’s currently on a world tour in support of his debut album Withered, though a show in Minneapolis is reportedly still set to go on as planned.

LAPD officials confirmed the grim find occurred after tow yard staff reported a “putrid” stench. The body was stashed in the front trunk, also known as the “frunk,” of the Tesla after being abandoned in the Hollywood Hills, about five days before police were alerted. The victim has not yet been identified, and authorities have launched a death investigation. So far, there’s no indication that D4vd is involved in any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, fans and online sleuths are in full speculative overdrive. Some are questioning whether the singer had anything to do with the crime, while others suggest he may be the unwitting victim of identity misuse, for example, someone might have stolen or borrowed his car. Sparked by the mystery, social media is flooded with conspiracy theories, though authorities emphasize there’s zero evidence tying D4vd to the body.

Reports added some chilling context: police responded at around 12:20 p.m. to complaints of a foul smell at Hollywood Tow. The Tesla, reportedly originating from the affluent Bird Streets area of the Hollywood Hills, had Texas plates. Investigators reportedly couldn’t even determine the victim’s gender due to extreme decomposition. The Medical Examiner’s Office is stepping in to help identify the remains.

D4vd’s representatives have declined to comment, and the singer himself hasn’t acknowledged the incident publicly. That said, his social media activity remains active and recent, suggesting he’s very much alive and not linked to the tragic scene uncovered in his impounded vehicle.

The scene is still a question mark: who is the victim, how did the body end up there, and what does it mean for D4vd’s name now buzzing not for music, but mystery?