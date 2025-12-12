December Social Security Payments — Who Gets Paid Next and How Much to Expect

Social Security is on a roll this December as more than 70 million recipients await the first payment, following news of a COLA increase. With a set schedule based on birth dates, there has been a lot of anticipation among beneficiaries. Next, those born between the 11th and 20th of the month are scheduled to receive their payments on December 17. Meanwhile, SSI recipients received their payments early on December 1, and a second January 2025 payment is scheduled for the end of this month.

In terms of the maximum benefit amount, beneficiaries can receive up to $4,018, depending on their work history and the type of benefit they qualify for. For those unfamiliar, the upcoming payment will be the last round issued before the 2.8 percent COLA increase takes effect. This adjustment will raise the average monthly payment by about $56 starting in January 2026.

Regarding December’s payment schedule, individuals who began receiving benefits before May 1997 or who are dual beneficiaries have different payout dates—typically the 1st or 3rd of each month.

The remaining beneficiaries set to receive the December Social Security payments include retirees, people with disabilities, and survivors. To qualify for these programs, individuals must have enough work credits and meet the age requirements, as outlined by the Social Security Administration.

Payments will also vary depending on these dynamic eligibility requirements. For example, employment history is another crucial factor. Those who worked for a longer number of years and had high incomes can receive the maximum possible amount. The remaining others will stand to receive smaller amounts. An individual can calculate the amount they stand to receive based on reviewing their own benefits history.

An individual must also fulfill the minimum work credit requirements for the December payment. These are roughly 40 credits in about 10 years. The social security account of the individual can provide a better estimate of how much their payment can fetch. Besides the eligibility criterion, the other important thing is to take note of some other tips that ensure that these payments reach the beneficiary without any delay.

An individual holder of the Social Security benefits must have an active bank account registered with the SSA to begin with. It is important to keep the account as well as primary contact details updated with the federal agency.

At the moment, the Social Security Administration recommends that beneficiaries should check out the available 2025 and 2026 payment schedule on their website for all the latest details. It will help the recipients plan their spending accordingly, based on the dates their payments are supposed to arrive. They must also take note of public holidays in the month of January 2026, which will postpone the date of their payments to December itself.

Once the final payments are made, the recipients will await the increase in the COLA, which will take immediate effect. This will be applicable to all the recipients regardless.