Death Row Inmate’s Last Words Before Execution, 28 Years After Crime: “I Want to Tell You All…”

Charles Victor Thompson, a Texas man, had previously escaped authorities’ custody while on death row. The escape led to a three-day manhunt before he was captured and executed by the state, making him the first person to be put to death in the United States this year.

As per reports from KHOU 11, Thompson was responsible for the fatal shooting in April 1998 that led to the deaths of Glenda Dennise Hayslip, his ex-girlfriend, and Darren Keith Cain, her new boyfriend. At the time of the shooting, Hayslip was 39 and Cain was 30. They were residing at her suburban Houston apartment.

Before he was executed with a lethal injection, he decided to send a final message to the victims’ families, asking them to forgive him for his irreversible action. He added, “that you can begin to heal and move past this.”

TODAY: Texas is scheduled to carry out the execution of Charles Victor Thompson for the murder of his ex partner Glenda Dennise Hayslip (September 19, 1958 – May 6, 1998) and the victim’s partner at the time Darren Keith Cain (October 18, 1967 – April 30, 1998). pic.twitter.com/lMJWtIKg5l — Friday-Justice-Obsessions (@death_row0506) January 28, 2026

Following the spiritual advisor’s prayer for a little over three minutes, he said, “There are no winners in this situation.” He claimed that his execution will create “more victims” and will continue to traumatize more people even 28 years after his actions. Thompson added,

“I’m sorry for what I did. I’m sorry for what happened, and I want to tell all of y’all, I love you and that keep Jesus in your life, keep Jesus first.”

After his final message, the lethal dose was injected, leading to him gasping loudly; his breathing transitioned to three snores. Within 22 minutes, at 6:50 p.m. CST, his movement stopped, and he was declared dead.

The report noted that Thompson and Hayslip were involved in a romantic relationship for a year. But she decided to part ways with him after he became “increasingly possessive, jealous and abusive.” The court records mentioned that on the night of the fatal shooting, he came to her apartment and started arguing with Darren Keith Cain around 3 AM.

The heated conversation led the couple to call the cops on Thompson, who was ordered to leave the building’s premises. However, he returned three hours later and shot both of them dead. While Cain died in the apartment, Hayslip was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead days later.

The prosecutors mentioned that both Hayslip’s and Cain’s families have waited nearly three decades for justice. An hour before the execution, the Supreme Court rejected Thompson’s final appeal, issuing a brief order without any explanation. Additionally, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles declined Thompson’s plea to reduce his execution order to a lesser penalty.

The death sentence of Charles Victor Thompson has been carried out in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas. Death was pronounced at 6:50PM local time. The execution occurred without incident. — Midwestern Americanist (@TheMidwesternA1) January 29, 2026

In a separate report from KHOU 11 (via YouTube), Charles Victor Thompson discussed how he escaped the authorities in 2005 using an ID card and a handcuff key. He explained that after he obtained the contraband items, he hid his court clothes in his legal folder, waiting for the right moment to change clothes and walk out of the front door.

Once he walked out, he expected a mob of officers running out and tackling him, but none came looking for him. Once he was away from the authorities, he attempted to carjack a vehicle but passed on the idea and took a train to Shreveport. Thompson received money, clothes, and a ride from “two Good Samaritans.”

However, his time as a free man came to an end when authorities caught him while he was on the phone, attempting to contact friends and family for wire transfers. Thompson explained that he did not intend to harm anyone related to the case and wanted to escape to Canada.