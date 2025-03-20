Death Row Inmate’s Chilling Last Act Before Execution Reveals He Didn’t Die Peacefully

Aaron Brian Gunches, an inmate in Arizona State Prison Complex was executed on March 19, 2025 with lethal injection. He was convicted of first-degree murder as he had killed Ted Price, his girlfriend’s ex-husband back in 2002. Gunches had pleaded guilty in 2007 and he was put on death row till his execution took place on Wednesday.

Gunches was pronounced dead at 10:33 am on Wednesday by the medics. Before his execution he was given the chance to say a few words to which he clearly indicated that he did not have anything to say.

However, what came as a surprise was the sound that Gunches made after he was injected with the lethal injection that killed him. He took a few heavy breaths and after a while a strange snoring sound came out of him. While it was speculated if he made that sound purposely, Dale Baich, a former federal public defender who also teaches death penalty law at Arizona State University, mentioned that the sound very likely came out involuntarily.

Associated Press reported that “lethal injection was administered through IVs inserted into Gunches’ arms”. AP also mentioned, Baich had further explained that the sound was possibly the result of pulmonary edema. This happens when fluid seeps inside the lunges and causes drowning. Baich also added that if that is what happened with Gunches then he did not die peacefully at all.

Baich explained, “The eight deep breaths and chest heaving, the gurgling sounds, and Mr. Gunches trying to catch his breath, are all signs of pulmonary edema. Even though it may have looked peaceful, it was not.” However, this was not agreed on by John Barcello, deputy director of Arizona’s department of corrections, who told the media, “By all accounts, the process went according to plan without any incident at all.”

Gunches had taken a double western bacon cheeseburger, french fries, two sandwiches, onion rings and baklava for dessert as reported by AP. While his execution was initially scheduled for April 2023, it got postponed because “Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered a review of the state’s death penalty procedures.”

Finally, the execution happened in 2025 and Karen Price, sister of the murdered Ted Price, remembered her brother on this occasion. She mentioned that he was a loving and kind person and liked to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns. Ted also loved to ride his motorbike.

Karen said, I’d like to imagine we would be both enjoying our retirement and perhaps planning a trip together, rather than me coming here to witness the execution of a man that took his life.”

She added, “Although we’ve taken the final step in the legal process, the pain of losing Ted remains profound and cannot be conveyed in mere words. It is a relief that we no longer have to deal with lawyers, sift through documents, check prison records, or communicate with victims’ advocates or reporters.”

Her words resonate true when thought from the perspective of a victim’s family who lost one of their own. However, it now remains to be seen if any new information emerges regarding the snoring sound that Gunches made.