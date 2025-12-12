Death Row Inmate Makes Extravagant Last Meal Request — With a Surprisingly Simple Dessert

Trigger Warning: Parts of this article contain mentions of violence and sexual abuse. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

According to a Georgia Department of Corrections press release, death row inmate Stacey Humphreys has made a gluttonous last meal request ahead of his execution. Let’s just say it’s quite the pig-out. Even for a meat lover, this particular spread of food might just be excessive.

The menu of the death row inmate boasts of coleslaw, cornbread, a meat-lovers pan pizza, buffalo wings, a bacon double cheeseburger, pork ribs, barbecue beef brisket, and French fries. To wash down a hearty meal, he’s got two lemon-lime sodas. Even the most outrageous of meals remains incomplete without dessert. Surprisingly, the death row inmate kept dessert basic – ending the meal with a classic vanilla ice cream.

A federal judge denied attempts to halt Georgia’s execution scheduled for next Wednesday. Stacey Ian Humphreys next chance to halt his execution will be Tuesday in a clemency hearing. @ajc https://t.co/RSvIg8qP1E — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) December 11, 2025

According to the press release, Humphreys’ sentence (death by lethal injection) is set to be carried out at 7 p.m., on December 17, 2025, at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison located in Jackson, for committing the gruesome murders of 33-year-old Cynthia ‘Cyndi’ Williams and 21-year-old Lori Brown in 2003.

According to Oxygen, the death row inmate initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him: two counts of malice murder, followed by two counts of armed robbery. However, at the end of the trial in 2007, the death row inmate was found guilty on all charges.

Humphreys’ victims were two real estate workers living quiet lives in the suburbs of Atlanta. Unfortunately, little did they know about the fate that awaited them…On November 3, 2004, the bodies of Williams and Brown were discovered in Powder Springs at a Home Construction’s sales office.

The victims were both shot in the head, with Williams reported to have been found wearing only stockings, with underwear around her neck – a sign of strangulation. Retired Cobb County Police Department Sergeant Eddie Herman described the scene as a “brutal, almost inhumane scene.”

At the time, both victims’ belongings, such as wallets and ATM cards, were reported missing. Similarly, despite shots being fired, the shell casings were nowhere to be found. The only lead officials had was a piece of paper with an impression of numbers on it.

NEW: #Georgia sets #execution date for Stacey Ian Humphreys, convicted of killing two realtors in a #Cobb County model home in 2003. He’s scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 17 — nearly 22 years after the crime. #GAnews #DeathRow @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/BayvrrIaXt — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaOnTV) December 5, 2025

After tireless investigations, sleepless nights, and stakeouts, followed by an abscounding killer remaining on the loose, police officials finally cracked the case when they apprehended him in Milwaukee after a 35-minute car chase. The death row inmate was found in possession of a 9mm gun with blood on it, which was later tested and matched with Brown’s.

The death row inmate initially refused to confess to his crimes, giving investigators a run for their money. Humphreys repeatedly claimed that he “doesn’t remember anything” from that day. However, the key piece of evidence that cemented the case pointing to him as the primary perpetrator of the crime was the blood recovered from the gun.