“My Son is Gone, It Hurts so Bad” Father of D.C. Plane’s Pilot in Tears Holding His Son After the Tragic Crash

The Potomac Plane Crash has shocked the world. As per the reports, there have been no survivors as of now. The fatal collision between an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk jet occurred mid-air before both aircraft plummeted into the Potomac River below. The pilot of the doomed commercial jet has been identified as Sam Lilley, who was only 28. He was one of the pilots navigating the flight from Wichita, Kansas, to Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington, DC.

Sam’s father, Timothy Lilley, has since spoken up about the devastating incident and his son’s tragic passing. “This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life,” he told Fox 5 Atlanta. Mourning the incident, he expressed heartbreak. The dad revealed that Lilley was living his life to the fullest before the plane crash. He was in a happy place and was even engaged to be married. The devastating accident has left his whole family, including his fiancé, in tears. It has been revealed that the late Sam Lilley’s family has ties to Savannah, Georgia.

While talking to Fox 5, his dad stated that he was in New York and realized that his son was steering a plane during the time of the crash. He revealed in tears that his worst nightmare just came true when Sam didn’t check in after his flight.

Lilley explained that the next few hours were pure hell for him as he kept on filling out forms while waiting for the bad news. He is now demanding answers for what went wrong and led to the collision.

EXCLUSIVE: The father of the pilot onboard the American Airlines Plane identifies him as 28 Year-old- Sam Lilley. His father, who is also a pilot, says he was engaged to be married, started his training in 2019 and was the first officer on the flight Wednesday. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HVRwORvpRk — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) January 30, 2025

Timothy Lilley shared that he was also a helicopter pilot in the Army for 20 years. “In the 90s, I used to fly in and out of the Pentagon daily,” he recalled the bygone days. That’s why Lilley quickly pointed out that it’s really difficult to see other planes if the pilot is wearing night vision goggles while flying on the route over the Potomac River. “If you are not wearing the goggles, then you might have a chance,” he noted.

“I think the PSA jet was doing everything right,” Lilley said that it was the Black Hawk that turned right into the passenger jet. He emphasized that the Army pilot made a “grave error,” which led to the fatal collision.

“It hurts me because those are my brothers and now my son is also dead,” Timothy’s heartbreak was clear in his words.

The passenger jet was carrying 60 passengers and 4 crew members, while the army helicopter also had three people. Officials fear that all 67 have lost their lives in the tragic accident, leaving no survivors at all.

Apart from Sam Lilley, Ryan O’Hara has been identified as the crew chief on the army jet. According to 11Alive reports, he was honored by his former high school, Parkview High, in Gwinnett County, Georgia. One of the flight attendants on board the American Airlines jet has been identified as Ian Epstein, as per Queen City News. His wife, Debi, reportedly said that her husband “died doing what he loved.”

The details surrounding the Potomac plane crash are currently being updated.