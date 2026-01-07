DC Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole Jr. Finally Gets Indicted After Five Years

Virginia man Brian Cole Jr., who was one of the pipe bomb suspects, gets a federal indictment after five years on Jan. 6, marking the anniversary of the Capitol riot in Washington, DC. Cole Jr. confessed to planting the explosives in the national headquarters, leading to the charges that were filed against him.

He claimed he wanted to “speak up” for the people, and something snapped in him when he decided to place the explosives. He did it for the people who considered the 2020 elections to be stolen. Fortunately, the explosives were detonated and did not cause any damage. However, his confession brings out the intentions of his actions on Jan. 5, 2021.

He has been charged with transportation of explosives and attempting to use them with malicious intent. In 2019 and 2020, Cole bought several components to make explosives. According to the US attorney Jeanine Pirro, Cole Jr. crossed state borders and targeted “political leadership of both parties.”

“Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs, is charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and with malicious destruction by means of explosion” – Jake Tapper, describing the very non-white male J6 Piper bomber as a white male pic.twitter.com/cpQyfbvPkS — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 5, 2025



Cole was arrested on Dec. 4, 2025, at his Virginia residence. The FBI and attorneys have claimed to work together to get him charged with his crime despite the delay in his arrest. There was evidence showing he was present at the headquarters dressed in dark pants and a grey sweatshirt.

He had gloves on and Nike shoes, along with a face mask. His vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was also seen parked in the area. It was a long ordeal for his federal indictment since his attorney argued he is autistic and also suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder.

🔥 J6 ALLEGED BOMBER BRIAN COLE JR. IS COOPERATING & CONFESSED PLANTED THE BOMBS & THAT HE SUPPORTS TRUMP & BELIEVED IN

2020 STOLEN ELECTIONS.

No word yet on this mental gymnastics since his dad has DONATED 5K to a Dem PAC in Virginia & And 3K to Tennessee Democrat.

Suspect… pic.twitter.com/Wanx042yZ7 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 5, 2025



The attorneys also said that he is not a threat and should not be behind bars, as similar circumstances won’t arise again. Meanwhile, the prosecutors added, “Ultimately, it was luck, not lack of effort, that the defendant failed to detonate one or both of his devices and that no one was killed or maimed due to his actions.”

However, a federal magistrate judge mentioned Cole has signs of posing a danger to the community and will stay in jail throughout the trial. Judge Matthew Sharbaugh added, “The sudden and abrupt motivation behind Mr. Cole’s alleged actions present concerns about how quickly the same abrupt and impulsive conduct might recur.”