DC Mayor Declares Emergency and Turns to Trump for Help Over Major Potomac Sewage Spill

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after the Potomac Interceptor sewage line ruptured and led to the release of over 240 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River.

This incident marks the largest spill in the history of the US. However, it should be noted here that the situation did not become this critical in a single day.

According to The New York Times, the spillage had started on January 19 and continued for several days before it was partially contained by DC Water by diverting the flow into the C&O Canal.

What is even more alarming is the fact that dangerous levels of E.coli have been detected in the river, and therefore authorities have asked citizens to remain careful. Fortunately, drinking water has not been contaminated and remains safe.

Bowser has now formally requested federal assistance in the form of the Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration that would include 100% reimbursement for costs incurred by the District and DC Water.

This request also aims at improving coordination among local, federal and state authorities, including FEMA, the EPA, and the Army Corps of Engineers.

#BREAKING D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has formally requested federal assistance through a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration as the region continues responding to the Potomac Interceptor break. MORE: https://t.co/wBjlZutXhP — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) February 19, 2026

Bowser also added, “We’re not making the request because we believe that there’s any kind of deficiency necessarily in what has happened up to this point, but regardless of that, we again want to make sure that all of the resources that can be brought to bear in a coordinated fashion, are being, that that is what we’re doing.”

Emphasizing on the same, Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah said, “Our number one priority is the district, and that we’re going to utilize all resources, local, federal, and regional, or otherwise, to support operations of the district and what’s best for district residents.”

While the situation is quite critical now, political blame games have started as Trump took this incident as an opportunity to bash Maryland Governor Wes Moore and other local Democratic leaders.

He accused them of “gross mismanagement” and claimed that it is because of their lack of expertise that the situation has now gone to this extreme length.

Taking to social media, Trump wrote, “”there is a massive Ecological Disaster unfolding in the Potomac River as a result of the Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders, particularly, Governor Wes Moore, of Maryland. It is clear Local Authorities cannot adequately handle this calamity.”

However, Governor Moore took the allegations very seriously and clapped back at Trump. One of Moore’s spokespersons said, “The President has his facts wrong — again.”

“Apparently the Trump administration hadn’t gotten the memo that they’re actually supposed to be in charge here. The Potomac isn’t a talking point, and the people of the region deserve serious leadership that meets the moment,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA TODAY (@usatoday)

Moore also accused Trump of lying and highlighted the fact that the broken pipe is managed by DC Water, which is an independent unity and not an agency run by state officials.

While the political fallout regarding the spill is turning as intense as the spillage itself, local residents and environmental groups have expressed major concerns regarding the situation.

Dean Naujoks from Potomac Riverkeeper Network said, “I want them to fix the problem, come up with a real, meaningful spill prevention plan or something like this could never happen again.”

Tom Kiernan, president and CEO of American Rivers also commented on the situation, saying, “Whether it’s 200 million or 300 million gallons, this is an extraordinary ecological and public health disaster.”

With the spill already being the largest one in American history, it now remains to be seen how long the political blame game continues before necessary steps are taken to make the situation better.