David Muir Lashes Out at Trump as Court Orders Him to Use Emergency Funds for SNAP

Donald Trump’s blind eye toward the worsening food crisis affecting millions of Americans may have just met its reckoning. Amid the U.S. President’s frequent attempts at painting a heroic picture of himself, the federal government has now shockingly ordered him to use emergency funds and pay up accordingly so as to restore the SNAP benefits for people.

With the shutdown dragging on, the nation’s largest food assistance program was on the verge of collapse, while the Agriculture Department admitted it had no funding options left.

For the unversed, SNAP requires $8.6 billion a month to support more than 40 million Americans. Fast forward to now, two federal judges came up with back-to-back rulings, as they straightforwardly directed the Trump administration to continue maintaining a strong fund base for the SNAP program through the use of contingency funds.

Judge Indira Talwani singularly ruled out that the Trump government must decide and finalize their take on the SNAP funding by Monday, even though it remained unclear as to how much assistance would be provided using these emergency funds in hand.

Donald Trump is partying with his wealthy billionaire donor friends in Florida just hours before crucial programs like SNAP, Head Start, and more expire for millions of Americans. You do not hate him enough. pic.twitter.com/3aYzNrbb2X — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 1, 2025

Nonetheless, this historic judgment resulted in noted journalist David Muir, quite literally halting his prime time ABC show on-hold, as he did not miss out on taking a swipe at Trump and his alleged attempts to prove himself the hero. While presenting ABC World News Tonight, Muir started with the words “Day 31 of this government shutdown, just hours before more than 40 million Americans were set to lose federal food assistance, a federal judge now ordering the Trump administration to use emergency funds to pay for it.”

Muir was joined by correspondent Jay O’Brien, who noted that the ruling came just in time to prevent millions of Americans from going hungry. He further mentioned that the Trump administration has been countering this court directive, stating that they are not allowed to use the money from the emergency funds. O’Brien added, “Late tonight, President Trump said he’s instructing the government’s lawyers to ask the judge how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible, saying if the court gives direction, ‘it will be my honor to provide the funding.”

Meanwhile, the broadcast was intercepted by footage of Donald Trump as he answered questions about the court’s recent directives ordering him to use contingency funds to sponsor the SNAP program as it was. Shifting blame towards Democrats once again, the 79-year-old U.S. President added, “All the Democrats have to do is say, ‘Let’s go.’ I mean, they don’t have to do anything. All they have to do is say, ‘The government is open.'” In stark contrast to the still-looming dilemma over millions of Americans receiving their SNAP payments, it seems members of Congress are still getting paid. David Muir highlighted this very aspect, adding that every American is aware of this discrepancy already.

Man shall not live by bread alone…but try telling that to 42 million families when the government’s playing fiscal chicken with their fridge. Back-to-back benchslaps. U.S. District Judges ruled the Trump admin must tap $5-6B in contingency funds to avert a full SNAP freeze — Micah Six Eight Is Enough (@MICAH_SIXEIGHT) November 1, 2025

With this video from the show’s live broadcast shared on social media, it invited a massive response from netizens, who were equally on the cliffhanger and incredibly upset over how the Trump administration has been lacking in taking control of the situation. One of the users directly hinted at Donald Trump’s impeachment coming soon enough, given what is going on currently. Another user commented, “Terror is exactly what they want. They want riots and looting, etc, so they can call martial law.”

Netizens also pointed out Donald Trump’s fundamental disregard for any legal steps that could be taken against him. They wrote, “He doesn’t care about anything legal any other time, let’s not pretend to now he’s either going to release the funds and act like he saved the world. Or wants people to riot so he can send the army to cities.” Yet another social media user penned, “He is playing games; he wants to act like he is the hero, but he has caused so much stress on people. Even if he funds it tomorrow, he is NOT the hero.”

Returning to the court’s decision, Judge Talwani emphasized that even if the government is unable to fund the SNAP program, proper legal procedures must still be followed — benefits cannot simply be halted overnight.