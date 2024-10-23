Dave Bautista Blasts Donald Trump's 'Tough Guy' Act, Says Ex-Prez is Actually A 'Whiny Little B-tch'

Dave Bautista, of Guardians of the Galaxy fame, recently took political jabs at former president Donald Trump. During his more than two-minute monologue, Bautista called out the ex-president in a spoof advertisement for Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel did a fantastic job of introducing Bautista before his segment. "Young, straight white men love Donald Trump," Kimmel said. "They see him as a macho, macho man if you will. He eats red meat, he pretends to follow UFC, he's into crypto and sneakers and NFTs. He's a dude, a bro, and a boss all rolled into one." The veteran comedian added, "But is he truly the 'strong alpha man these men believe him to be?' Not according to "one of the toughest guys I know."

"Fellas, we gotta talk," the retired professional wrestler said as he came straight to the point vis-a-vis the Republican leader. "A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He's not. I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds."

Dave Bautista attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's 'The Killer's Game' at Regal LA Live on September 09, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

According to EW, Bautista continued to slam Trump in the short clip by calling him a 'garbage bag full of buttermilk.' He chastised the Republican leader for presenting a phony medical certificate to avoid military service. The Avengers star also added that Trump 'cheats in golf,' is 'creepy and moody,' and 'throws a tantrum like a five-year-old.' "This November, let's stop kidding ourselves," Bautista continued while urging the audience to not vote for the GOP nominee. He concluded by referring to Trump as a 'weak, tubby toddler' as well as a 'whiny little b-tch.'

Dave Bautista to Donald Trump: “If you love our country so much, stop f**king sh**ing on it” pic.twitter.com/6J8Sj4wq8c — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 17, 2024

Bautista had previously openly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz by flaunting their campaign t-shirt. "Made my freedom heard," he captioned the Instagram post, and also urged voters, "Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out."

As per Deadline, Bautista shared another video on X and mocked Trump's notions that his election and legal defeats were 'rigged.' Pointing out that in September 2018, Trump inflated his accomplishments in front of international leaders, the former WWE champ said, “The dude got laughed out of the United Nations.” Bautista also chuckled at the Republican leader's online assault on Taylor Swift, who immediately after the presidential debate on ABC, endorsed Harris. “What’s more American than Taylor Swift?” the Spy actor questioned.

Bautista's tirade included many relevant pictures and videos from Trump's campaign and presidency. However, Trump campaign spokeswoman Steven Cheung retaliated, denouncing the WWE professional in a comment to Fox News Digital. "President Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer. Dave Bautista is not, because he is a stone-cold loser who was unprofessional and took his ball home when he refused to put over younger talent. He then returned to the company that made him, and he found out quickly that he couldn't wrestle and has no mic skills whatsoever," Cheung said.