Daughter Lets Mom Rot in Urine-Soaked Bed for a Year to Run True Crime Facebook Page—Officer Says, “I Felt Like I Might Vomit”

Trigger Warning: This article mentions instances of abuse.

Police arrived to find a scene that was so filthy that the officer who wrote the complaint stated, “[I] felt that I may vomit.” That was the exact line of the officers who arrived at Elizabeth A. Drake’s Green Bay home in Wisconsin. The 40-year-old woman has been arrested on the grounds of abuse after she admitted to ignoring her elderly mother’s pleas for help while allowing her to live in filthy, inhumane conditions.

Officers were shocked to find Elizabeth’s home in such a disgusting condition. The house was stinking, reportedly a combination of animal waste, garbage, urine, and faeces, making entering and visiting parts of the house nearly impassable. Due to the amount of clutter and filth, officers had to walk on a mattress.

As per Law&Crime, Elizabeth A. Drake pleaded no contest to charges of intentionally subjecting an at-risk individual to abuse and failing to provide proper shelter for animals. As per the official criminal complaint obtained by the outlet, these charges stem from December 2023, when Elizabeth Drake’s mother contacted the police, crying for help.

Elizabeth Drake’s mother responded to their assurance that they were there to help her by saying that her daughter was “holding her prison[er] and she wanted to get out of the house.” The convicted woman initially told the police that her mother was fine and that her room was just “messy.” However, inside the house, officers found the older woman trapped in a room filled with trash, soiled diapers, and bugs.

The old lady was found in a pathetic condition, as was found with bedsores, dried urine in her hair, and what appeared to be insect droppings on her. That’s not all, the evil woman reportedly was supposed to take care of her mother, who had broken a leg last year, but she stopped doing so after the death of another family member. She had not been moved from the bed to bathe or use the bathroom for “at least a year.”

Drake admitted the house was in poor condition but claimed her mother “chose” to live that way. She also acknowledged ignoring her mother’s cries because they annoyed her. Disturbingly, she even considered soundproofing the bedroom to muffle her mother’s screams. Even the cops were disgusted, and they arrested Elizabeth A. Drake on the spot and took her in a squad car.

Interestingly, Elizabeth reportedly revealed that she ran a popular crime blog called Green Bay Crime Reports, which had over 150,000 followers. She wrote about her arrest on the site before the legal authorities took it down.

While the psychotic lady's old mother sighs in relief, her daughter has been sentenced to one year in prison and an additional nine months in jail, followed by three years of extended supervision. She has also been ordered to have no contact with her mother.

They are a disgrace to the name of humanity and a burden on this earth. We hope Elizabeth pays for her sins behinds bars. Please know that sometimes it’s nobody’s fault; it’s just that one part of the world is filled with sick people like Elizabeth Drake, who are a shame in the name of the entire “women support women” ideology. Stay safe, ladies, and do not hesitate to get legal help in case of any suspicions or issues.