Dating App Introduces AI Chatbot Feature to Help Users Avoid Being Ghosted by Potential Matches

In the world of dating, ghosting has become an all-too-familiar problem. You match with someone, exchange a few messages, and then nothing. Your potential date has vanished into thin air, leaving you wondering what went wrong. But a new dating app called Teaser AI is looking to combat this problem with its unique AI chatbot feature.

The chatbots on Teaser AI are designed using cutting-edge artificial intelligence that enables them to replicate the interests and personalities of their users. The app's goal is to reduce ghosting by handling the initial meet-and-greet part of the dating process. The dating app offers a unique feature where instead of initiating a conversation with a potential match, users can first interact with a chatbot that provides them with a glimpse of their match's personality before engaging with them in person.

Image Source: Unsplash | Pratik Gupta

The app's creators, All Summer Long Inc., are the same team behind the popular photo-sharing app Dispo, co-founded by YouTube sensation David Dobrik. The upcoming dating app will be launched on Apple's App Store and will be available free of charge to iPhone users later this month. The AI technology promises to combat ghosting, catfishing and creeps by verifying every profile and making matches expire if there is no response within 24 hours.

When you first start using Teaser AI, the AI begins learning about you through your profile and chats. It gets smarter every time you use it. The chatbot then engages with your potential match to get a feel for their interests and personality. It then relays that information back to you so you can decide whether you want to take the conversation further, as per New York Post.

Image Source: Unsplash | Nik

Of course, the use of AI in apps is not a new concept. AI-powered machines can outperform human trainers with 20-minute sessions backed by extensive performance data that produces "maximal strength training results." FitnessAI, an app that generates personalized workouts using artificial intelligence, claims to unlock "the fountain of youth." Now, with Teaser AI, it is making its way into the dating pool.

Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, a leading researcher in the field of Artificial Intelligence, recently issued a warning about the potential risks associated with AI technology. In an interview with Reuters, he stated that AI technology poses a greater risk to humanity than climate change. However, Hinton clarified that he does not want to downplay the risks associated with climate change, as it is also a significant threat.

🤖💕 Get ready to swipe right on the future of dating! Teaser AI, the upcoming app from Dispo's creators, is changing the game with AI chatbots that let you talk to potential matches before you take over. Say goodbye to ghosting and hello to AI connections! 🚀 #TeaserAI… pic.twitter.com/HCxNvPoZvs — Andrii Kladchenko (@AndriiKlad) May 10, 2023

Hinton explained that unlike climate change, which has a clear solution in the form of reducing carbon emissions, AI technology poses a more complex challenge. It is not clear what steps can be taken to mitigate the risks associated with AI technology. Hinton's warning highlights the need for responsible development and regulation of AI technology to ensure its benefits are not overshadowed by its potential dangers.

However, with the benefits of AI come some risks as well. Some have used people's facial data to create pornographic imagery, while others have had their voices replicated to trick family and close friends over the phone. AI has also been criticized for perpetuating biases and stereotypes, which can be a hindrance to societal advancement.